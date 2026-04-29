Bhopal MLA Arif Masood Demands FIR Against Saba Pataudi, Sikandar Hafiz Over ‘Rubat’ Fraud Allegations
The Congress MLA alleged mismanagement of the historical property and denial of the proper accommodation of the Hajj pilgrims by the duo.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 9:19 PM IST
Bhopal: The ongoing debate over the Rubat (accommodation) facility of the Hajj pilgrims in Makkah and Madinah took a new turn on Wednesday, when Congress MLA Arif Masood demanded an FIR to be registered against Saba Ali Khan Pataudi and Sikandar Hafiz for committing fraud.
Representing the Bhopal Central constituency, Masood along with his delegation visited the Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board office to meet the chairman Sanwar Patel, alleging mismanagement of the historical property and denial of the proper accommodation of the Hajj pilgrims by the duo.
The MLA made serious allegations against the accused, saying that Sikandar Hafiz kept giving false promises about the formation of a committee for making the Rubat functional. He pointed out that these facilities had been made earlier to make sure that the pilgrims from the state do not face any kind of accommodation problem.
But now, according to him, for many years, pilgrims have been suffering acutely due to the fact that the facility is out of reach, even after the NHRC's involvement. In addition to demanding this, Masood went ahead and called on the administration to seize Hafiz’s passport on immediate notice for fear that he will flee the country by moving to Dubai to avoid any action taken against him.
"The accused have defrauded the pilgrims of Hajj. Despite their claim of innocence when asked, the fact remains that people in Bhopal have been systematically stripped of something which rightfully belongs to them," Masood reported. Commenting on this issue, Waqf Board president Sanwar Patel said that "this has been taken very seriously" and has asked the MLA to provide all evidence in the form of an affidavit."
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