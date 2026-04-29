ETV Bharat / state

Bhopal MLA Arif Masood Demands FIR Against Saba Pataudi, Sikandar Hafiz Over ‘Rubat’ Fraud Allegations

Bhopal: The ongoing debate over the Rubat (accommodation) facility of the Hajj pilgrims in Makkah and Madinah took a new turn on Wednesday, when Congress MLA Arif Masood demanded an FIR to be registered against Saba Ali Khan Pataudi and Sikandar Hafiz for committing fraud.

Representing the Bhopal Central constituency, Masood along with his delegation visited the Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board office to meet the chairman Sanwar Patel, alleging mismanagement of the historical property and denial of the proper accommodation of the Hajj pilgrims by the duo.

The MLA made serious allegations against the accused, saying that Sikandar Hafiz kept giving false promises about the formation of a committee for making the Rubat functional. He pointed out that these facilities had been made earlier to make sure that the pilgrims from the state do not face any kind of accommodation problem.