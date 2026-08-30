Bhopal Minor Girl Strangled To Death By Mother, Maternal Uncle Over Marriage
The mother wanted to arrange the marriage as per her own preference, but Ayushi refused and wished to marry someone else, leading to the dispute.
Published : August 30, 2026 at 7:58 PM IST
Bhopal: In a suspected case of 'honour killing', a 17-year-old girl was strangled to death with a scarf by her mother and maternal uncle over marriage in the Piplani police station area of Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, police said.
Following the incident, the accused tried to cremate the body of the minor, identified as Ayushi, hurriedly without a post-mortem to cover up the incident.
On being informed, the police rushed to the spot, took the body and sent it for autopsy. The report was issued on Saturday, confirming the death was due to strangulation.
Following this, a murder case was registered against the accused mother, Kamala, and maternal uncle, Vijay Rai, in the early hours of Sunday, and both were arrested. The accused are currently being interrogated, and the entire sequence of events leading to the murder is being investigated.
Police said the mother wanted to arrange Ayushi's marriage as per her preference. But the minor daughter refused and wished to marry someone else, leading to a dispute between the mother-daughter duo. The conflict took a tragic turn when the mother, along with her brother, conspired to strangle Ayushi with a scarf.
Pipani station house officer (SHO) Chandrika Yadav said, "Preliminary investigations suggest that a dispute with her mother regarding her marriage was the motive behind the murder. Ayushi wanted to marry a young man of her choice, whereas her mother opposed it. The case is being investigated as an honour killing."
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