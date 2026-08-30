ETV Bharat / state

Bhopal Minor Girl Strangled To Death By Mother, Maternal Uncle Over Marriage

Bhopal: In a suspected case of 'honour killing', a 17-year-old girl was strangled to death with a scarf by her mother and maternal uncle over marriage in the Piplani police station area of Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, police said.

Following the incident, the accused tried to cremate the body of the minor, identified as Ayushi, hurriedly without a post-mortem to cover up the incident.

On being informed, the police rushed to the spot, took the body and sent it for autopsy. The report was issued on Saturday, confirming the death was due to strangulation.