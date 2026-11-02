ETV Bharat / state

Five Members Of Family Found Dead In MP's Bhopal, Murder-Suicide Suspected

Police personnel at the house where the bodies were found ( ETV Bharat )

Bhopal: Five members of a family were found dead at Chhola locality of Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Monday.

Preliminary police investigation revealed that the head of the family killed his mother, wife, and two children and then allegedly died by suicide. His body was found near a railway station. Police said the body of the family's head was found 500 metres from the house, near the railway station in Chopra Kalan.

As per preliminary police investigation, the family's head, aged 35 slit the throats of his two children, his wife, and mother before dying by suicide. The two children were aged 10 and 6. Chhola police station TI Saraswati Tiwari said, "A clearer picture on the incident will emerge after the investigation is over. At present, the circumstances surrounding the family members' deaths are unclear. Police have recovered all five bodies and sent them to a hospital for postmortem. A team from FSL collected evidence from the spot." Investigation revealed that the head of the family owned a restaurant which he had closed several days back. DCP Adarsh ​​Kant Shukla said, "Initial investigations have revealed that the head of the family was under debt and mental stress. The family also owned a small restaurant, which was closed some time ago. He hadn't been working for the last 15 to 20 days."