Bhopal Man's Heart Flown To Chennai, Transplanted Into Iraqi Patient After Family Donates Organs
Doctors declared the 53-year-old brain dead after treatment for haemorrhage, following which his family consented to donate his vital organs | Vishwas Chaturvedi reports.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 1:16 PM IST
Bhopal: After the death of 53-year-old Bhopal businessman Vikas Chaudhary, his family took a courageous and humanitarian decision to donate his organs.
Vikas had been declared brain dead by doctors at AIIMS Bhopal while undergoing treatment for a brain haemorrhage. With the family's consent, his heart, liver and both kidneys were donated to patients in need, giving four critically ill patients in India and abroad a new lease of life.
Vikas' Heart Now Beats In An Iraqi Patient
Vikas' heart was transported by a special aircraft to MGM Healthcare in Chennai. Under the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) national organ allocation policy, Chennai was contacted after no suitable recipient was found in Mumbai.
The heart was allocated to an Iraqi citizen who was first on the waiting list in Chennai. A team of doctors subsequently carried out a successful heart transplant on the Iraqi patient.
Green Corridors Help Save Lives In Indore & Bhopal
Green corridors were created with help from the Bhopal Police and administration to ensure the organs were transported safely and quickly. Vikas' heart was transported from AIIMS Bhopal to Raja Bhoj Airport through a green corridor, before being flown to Chennai.
His liver was transported from Bhopal to CHL Hospital in Indore through another green corridor. Both kidneys were transplanted into patients in need who were undergoing treatment at Bansal Hospital in Bhopal.
Family Sets An Example In A Moment Of Grief
Vikas, a resident of Bagsewaniya, was admitted to AIIMS Bhopal on September 4 after suffering a brain haemorrhage. Doctors declared him brain dead on September 8. During this difficult period, his brother Rajesh, sister Veena, son Masoom and nephew Prateek consented to organ donation. Prateek said the family decided with the thought that his uncle's organs could help save someone's life.
Following an initiative by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the hospital management and police accorded Vikas Chaudhary a posthumous honour. A guard of honour was given to the organ donor before his mortal remains were handed over to his family with full respect and dignity.
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