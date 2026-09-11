ETV Bharat / state

Bhopal Man's Heart Flown To Chennai, Transplanted Into Iraqi Patient After Family Donates Organs

Bhopal: After the death of 53-year-old Bhopal businessman Vikas Chaudhary, his family took a courageous and humanitarian decision to donate his organs.

Vikas had been declared brain dead by doctors at AIIMS Bhopal while undergoing treatment for a brain haemorrhage. With the family's consent, his heart, liver and both kidneys were donated to patients in need, giving four critically ill patients in India and abroad a new lease of life.

Vikas' Heart Now Beats In An Iraqi Patient

Vikas' heart was transported by a special aircraft to MGM Healthcare in Chennai. Under the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) national organ allocation policy, Chennai was contacted after no suitable recipient was found in Mumbai.

The heart was allocated to an Iraqi citizen who was first on the waiting list in Chennai. A team of doctors subsequently carried out a successful heart transplant on the Iraqi patient.

Green Corridors Help Save Lives In Indore & Bhopal