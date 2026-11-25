Bhopal Conman Posing As IAS Officer For 14 Years Arrested After Cousin Records Extortion
Bhopal police arrested Ramanuj Gurjar after his cousin recorded a video of him allegedly extorting a large sum of money.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 3:52 PM IST
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Police have arrested a conman accused of posing as a senior IAS officer for 14 years to defraud hundreds of victims out of millions of rupees.
The accused, Ramanuj Gurjar, was arrested by the Gandhi Nagar Police Station on Tuesday, ending a long-running fraud scheme that investigators claimed began in 2012.
According to police, Gurjar, who only completed a 12th-grade education, posed as an IAS officer posted in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), using a lavish lifestyle and authoritative manner of speaking to convince people of his credentials.
“Gurjar targeted a wide range of individuals, promising them government employment, official contracts and lucrative tenders in exchange for large sums of money. Even highly educated professionals fell for the deception as his victims included builders, village heads and several lawyers,” police officials said.
Gurjar had previously been arrested and served a jail term as well for similar offences. In 2012, he allegedly swindled a lawyer in Jaipur out of Rs 5 lakh. He was booked in a separate case registered at Bhopal’s Habibganj Police Station for defrauding six village heads of nearly Rs 12 lakh.
“After his release from jail, Gurjar adopted a new identity and resumed his impersonation scheme. He later targeted another individual by promising to help secure an arms license, collecting Rs 7 lakh for the service directly into his personal bank account," the police said.
Gurjar did not even spare his own family, allegedly extorting a large sum of money from his cousin with the false promise of securing him a government job, a scheme that ultimately led to his arrest. During the handover, the cousin secretly recorded a video of the financial transaction. The relative later went to the Gandhi Nagar Police Station, recounted the fraud and handed over the footage, providing investigators with the key evidence needed to take Gurjar into custody.
Gandhi Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Sunil Chaturvedi said that more than 10 complaints involving fraud worth crores of rupees have been registered against Gurjar across various police stations.
“We are currently gathering comprehensive details regarding Gurjar’s past criminal cases, additional victims and his broader network. His other accomplices may have been involved in assisting Gurjar with the fraudulent operation over the past decade,” he said.
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