ETV Bharat / state

Bhopal Conman Posing As IAS Officer For 14 Years Arrested After Cousin Records Extortion

Ramanuj Gurjar, Bhopal man arrested for posing as IAS officer for 14 years ( ETV Bharat )

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Police have arrested a conman accused of posing as a senior IAS officer for 14 years to defraud hundreds of victims out of millions of rupees.

The accused, Ramanuj Gurjar, was arrested by the Gandhi Nagar Police Station on Tuesday, ending a long-running fraud scheme that investigators claimed began in 2012.

According to police, Gurjar, who only completed a 12th-grade education, posed as an IAS officer posted in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), using a lavish lifestyle and authoritative manner of speaking to convince people of his credentials. “Gurjar targeted a wide range of individuals, promising them government employment, official contracts and lucrative tenders in exchange for large sums of money. Even highly educated professionals fell for the deception as his victims included builders, village heads and several lawyers,” police officials said. Gurjar had previously been arrested and served a jail term as well for similar offences. In 2012, he allegedly swindled a lawyer in Jaipur out of Rs 5 lakh. He was booked in a separate case registered at Bhopal’s Habibganj Police Station for defrauding six village heads of nearly Rs 12 lakh.