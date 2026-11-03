Retd IAS Officer Murder Case: Caretaker Nabbed From Agra After Month-Long Hunt, Shot In Leg During Escape Bid In Bhopal
The accused was being brought to Bhopal from Agra when he attempted to escape and sustained gunshot injuries near Mugaliya Chhap, reports Aabid Mumtaz.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 11:21 AM IST
Bhopal: After nearly a month-long search across several states, Police on Tuesday achieved a major breakthrough in the murder of retired IAS officer Rakesh Agarwal in Bhopal, by arresting the main accused from Agra, Uttar Pradesh.
According to police, the accused, identified as Agarwal's former caretaker Varun Kumar, allegedly tried to escape while he was being brought to Bhopal early Tuesday. He sustained a bullet injury in his leg during a brief encounter with police near Mugaliya Chhap, and has been admitted to Hamidia Hospital, police added.
"The accused Varun Kumar, who served as the caretaker of victim and had been absconding, was arrested by police in Agra. While being brought to Bhopal, at around 5 AM on Tuesday near Mugaliya Chhap, the accused scuffled with police team and attempted to flee. When he refused to stop despite police warning, a brief encounter ensued. He sustained a gunshot injury in his leg. He has been currently admitted to Hamidia Hospital," said Ratibad Station House Officer (SHO) Ras Bihari Sharma
September 30 Murder
On the night of September 30, retired IAS officer Rakesh Agarwal was found dead with his throat slit at his residence in Suraj Nagar, Bhopal. Following a detailed investigation, police identified his then caretaker, Varun Kumar, as the primary suspect. Varun had been on the run since the incident, and police had been actively searching for him. After remaining at large for nearly a month, the accused was finally apprehended by police in Agra.
Raids Conducted Across Several States
During the course of the investigation, multiple teams from Bhopal Police conducted a series of raids across various states to apprehend the accused. Police searched for him in several locations, including Gwalior, Mathura, Vrindavan, and Punjab. During this process, police obtained some CCTV footage, but the accused managed to evade capture and remained on the run.
Rs 50,000 Reward Announced
Given the gravity of the case, Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to carry out probe under the supervision of AIG Umesh Tiwari. A reward of Rs 50,000 was also announced for sharing information that would lead to the arrest of the absconding accused.
In the meantime, representatives of the IAS Association met with Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary and then with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, expressing concerns over the delay in the arrest of the accused. The Association demanded the swift arrest of the accused and effective action in the case. Following this, police intensified their investigation and launched a search for the accused with the help of SIT.
SHO Sharma said, "Police will now interrogate Varun to uncover the full sequence of events surrounding the murder and ascertain the motive behind the crime."
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