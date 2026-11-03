ETV Bharat / state

Retd IAS Officer Murder Case: Caretaker Nabbed From Agra After Month-Long Hunt, Shot In Leg During Escape Bid In Bhopal

Visuals from outside hospital where accused Varun Kumar has been admitted after encounter by police ( ETV Bharat )

Bhopal: After nearly a month-long search across several states, Police on Tuesday achieved a major breakthrough in the murder of retired IAS officer Rakesh Agarwal in Bhopal, by arresting the main accused from Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, the accused, identified as Agarwal's former caretaker Varun Kumar, allegedly tried to escape while he was being brought to Bhopal early Tuesday. He sustained a bullet injury in his leg during a brief encounter with police near Mugaliya Chhap, and has been admitted to Hamidia Hospital, police added.

"The accused Varun Kumar, who served as the caretaker of victim and had been absconding, was arrested by police in Agra. While being brought to Bhopal, at around 5 AM on Tuesday near Mugaliya Chhap, the accused scuffled with police team and attempted to flee. When he refused to stop despite police warning, a brief encounter ensued. He sustained a gunshot injury in his leg. He has been currently admitted to Hamidia Hospital," said Ratibad Station House Officer (SHO) Ras Bihari Sharma September 30 Murder On the night of September 30, retired IAS officer Rakesh Agarwal was found dead with his throat slit at his residence in Suraj Nagar, Bhopal. Following a detailed investigation, police identified his then caretaker, Varun Kumar, as the primary suspect. Varun had been on the run since the incident, and police had been actively searching for him. After remaining at large for nearly a month, the accused was finally apprehended by police in Agra. Raids Conducted Across Several States