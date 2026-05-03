ETV Bharat / state

Six Held For Holding Coaching Institute Director Hostage In MP's Bhopal

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh's Crime Branch arrested six persons for allegedly robbing the director of an IAS coaching institute of around Rs 2 crore at gunpoint after holding her captive for two days.

The accused include a former student of the institute who masterminded the crime. Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said while six accused have been arrested, two are still at large and a manhunt has been launched to nab them. He said Shubhra Ranjan, the director of the IAS coaching institute, was lured from Delhi to Bhopal and then kidnapped and held hostage.

Priyank Sharma, a former student of the institute had orchestrated the crime and executed it with the help of his associates. Police said Priyank operated a franchise of the IAS coaching institute. "He is the son of a retired BHEL officer and had prepared for the UPSC exams at the IAS coaching institute in Delhi. This former student was running a franchise of the institute in Bhopal," said a police officer.

It is reported that Priyank lured Shubhra from Delhi to Bhopal under the pretext of opening a new centre in Bhopal. Kumar said, "The director of the IAS coaching institute was lured with the promise of a large seminar in Bhopal and a new branch".