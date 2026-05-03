Six Held For Holding Coaching Institute Director Hostage In MP's Bhopal
The accused was held hostage for a couple of days during which around Rs 2 crore was transferred from her account.
Published : May 3, 2026 at 10:32 PM IST
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh's Crime Branch arrested six persons for allegedly robbing the director of an IAS coaching institute of around Rs 2 crore at gunpoint after holding her captive for two days.
The accused include a former student of the institute who masterminded the crime. Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said while six accused have been arrested, two are still at large and a manhunt has been launched to nab them. He said Shubhra Ranjan, the director of the IAS coaching institute, was lured from Delhi to Bhopal and then kidnapped and held hostage.
Priyank Sharma, a former student of the institute had orchestrated the crime and executed it with the help of his associates. Police said Priyank operated a franchise of the IAS coaching institute. "He is the son of a retired BHEL officer and had prepared for the UPSC exams at the IAS coaching institute in Delhi. This former student was running a franchise of the institute in Bhopal," said a police officer.
It is reported that Priyank lured Shubhra from Delhi to Bhopal under the pretext of opening a new centre in Bhopal. Kumar said, "The director of the IAS coaching institute was lured with the promise of a large seminar in Bhopal and a new branch".
He said, Shubhra was staying at Hotel Taj in Bhopal after returning from Delhi. "Priyank picked her up from outside the hotel and took her to Baghsewania to visit the new branch's location, where he had rented a flat a day earlier. Shubhra was held hostage in the same flat in Baghsewania for two days and money was transferred from her account online. After transferring the money from Shubhra's account, the accused fled, threatening her not to report the matter to the police," Kumar said. "Some people were already present in the flat, their faces covered. Together with these people, Priyank held Shubhra hostage", he said.
Kumar said after a complaint was received from the Bhopal Crime Branch, the mastermind of the case, Priyank was arrested. "The accused also made a video in the flat, attempting to portray that the coaching director had kidnapped and held Priyank hostage. However, the truth turned out to be quite different. The video was created to further blackmail the complainant in the future," he said.
He said as part of the investigation, first, the Crime Branch placed a hold on the money in Shubhra's bank account. "The process of returning the money to the complainant is underway," Kumar said.
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