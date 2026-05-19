ETV Bharat / state

Bhopal Dowry Death: 'Character Assassination', Says Twisha Sharma's Family On Drug Use Claims

Bhopal: The parents of model and actress Twisha Sharma, an alleged dowry harassment victim, on Tuesday rejected her mother-in-law's allegations that she was a drug addict and suffered from mental illness. Rejecting retired judge Giribala Singh's claims as "character assassination", the Noida-based family demanded answers from the accused about Twisha's death at her marital home.

Twisha was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12, just months after her December 2025 marriage to Samarth, whom she met on a dating app in 2024.

A local court on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Twisha's absconding lawyer-husband, Samarth Singh, following which Bhopal police announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Following the court order, Giribala Singh addressed a press conference, alleging that Twisha was undergoing psychiatric counselling and taking medicines, generally prescribed to schizophrenia patients.

Talking to PTI Videos, Twisha's father, Navnidhi Sharma, said, "Because the girl is dead now, they think they can say anything against her and shift the blame." The accused must prove their allegations in court, he added.