Bhopal Plans State’s First Smart Dog Shelter Amid Rising Dog Bite Cases
The proposed facility will introduce microchip-based identification for every dog, with complete medical and movement records maintained digitally.
Published : February 16, 2026 at 7:48 PM IST
By Vishwas Chaturvedi
Bhopal: Amid rising dog bite incidents across the country and growing public concern over stray dogs, the Supreme Court has sought responses from several states, including Madhya Pradesh, on measures being taken to address the issue. Following the court’s strict stance, preparations are underway to establish the state’s first “smart” dog shelter near Kalapani, on the outskirts of Bhopal.
The proposed facility will introduce microchip-based identification for every dog, with complete medical and movement records maintained digitally.
With the Supreme Court of India continuously seeking accountability from states over stray dog attacks and unchecked population growth, Madhya Pradesh has submitted its compliance report. Experts believe that ineffective on-ground implementation, despite extensive paperwork, has been a key reason behind the failure to control the stray dog population so far.
Requesting for the land
The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has requested 20 acres of land from the district administration for the mega project and has presented a detailed proposal to District Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh. If land is allotted soon, officials expect construction of the model smart dog shelter to be completed by the end of the year.
According to dog lover and activist Kavita Bhavanani, Bhopal has an estimated 1.25 lakh stray dogs. “The city requires at least five large shelters to manage this population effectively. However, lack of land and funding has been a major hurdle so far,” she said.
Municipal officials have identified multiple land parcels and submitted options to the administration to avoid delays in allocation. Authorities claim that this time, files will not remain pending.
Microchip technology for digital tracking
The most advanced feature of the project is the use of microchip technology. Dogs that undergo sterilisation will be implanted with microchips in their necks. Once scanned, the chip will reveal details such as the area where the dog was captured, the date of sterilisation, and its health records.
Officials say this system will reduce repeated capturing of the same dogs and curb manipulation of sterilisation data.
The shelter will include separate sections for injured, critically ill, and aggressive dogs. Animals involved in biting incidents will be housed separately from other dogs to reduce infection risks and enhance safety.
Currently, three Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres are operational in Arwaliya, Kolar Thua Kheda, and Adampur Chhawani, each with a capacity of around 150 dogs. About 250 dogs are presently undergoing sterilisation. However, officials admit that the existing infrastructure is insufficient given the rapid growth in the stray dog population.
Municipal Commissioner Sanskriti Jain said the proposed Kalapani shelter will also offer day-care facilities for pet dogs. “Dog lovers will be able to leave their pets at the shelter for a nominal fee. Proper food, regular health check-ups, and care will be ensured. The facility will be operated through an authorised agency to maintain professional standards,” she said.
Read More: