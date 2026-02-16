ETV Bharat / state

Bhopal Plans State’s First Smart Dog Shelter Amid Rising Dog Bite Cases

Preparations are underway to establish the state’s first “smart” dog shelter near Kalapani, on the outskirts of Bhopal. ( ETV Bharat )

By Vishwas Chaturvedi Bhopal: Amid rising dog bite incidents across the country and growing public concern over stray dogs, the Supreme Court has sought responses from several states, including Madhya Pradesh, on measures being taken to address the issue. Following the court’s strict stance, preparations are underway to establish the state’s first “smart” dog shelter near Kalapani, on the outskirts of Bhopal. The proposed facility will introduce microchip-based identification for every dog, with complete medical and movement records maintained digitally. With the Supreme Court of India continuously seeking accountability from states over stray dog attacks and unchecked population growth, Madhya Pradesh has submitted its compliance report. Experts believe that ineffective on-ground implementation, despite extensive paperwork, has been a key reason behind the failure to control the stray dog population so far. Madhya Pradesh's first smart dog shelter will be built in Kalapani (ETV Bharat) Requesting for the land The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has requested 20 acres of land from the district administration for the mega project and has presented a detailed proposal to District Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh. If land is allotted soon, officials expect construction of the model smart dog shelter to be completed by the end of the year.