Bhopal Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Twisha Sharma’s Husband In Suspicious Death Case
The matter was heard in the court of Justice Pallavi Dwivedi, who dismissed the plea after hearing arguments from both sides.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST
Bhopal: The Bhopal district court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Samarth Singh, husband of model and actor Twisha Sharma, in the high-profile suspicious death case that has drawn widespread attention. The matter was heard in the court of Justice Pallavi Dwivedi, who dismissed the plea after hearing arguments from both sides on Monday.
During the hearing, Twisha Sharma’s family also raised questions over the bail granted to her mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh. The family further rejected allegations made by the in-laws, stating that Twisha used drugs and demanded a medical examination of Samarth Singh, saying it would reveal "who was actually consuming drugs."
Meanwhile, CCTV footage from the day of Twisha's death has also surfaced. According to the footage, Twisha was seen at around 7:20 PM on May 10 walking barefoot upstairs toward the terrace. Another CCTV clip from 8:17 PM allegedly shows a man, believed to be Samarth Singh, administering CPR to her.
During the sequence, retired judge Giribala Singh can reportedly be seen moving calmly between rooms, while another person is seen rushing upstairs. Later, three individuals are seen carrying Twisha downstairs.
Katara Hills police opposed the anticipatory bail plea, arguing that the accused family is influential and could tamper with evidence if granted relief. Police told the court that the investigation is still underway and that no relief should be provided at this stage.
Twisha’s family and their lawyers also presented WhatsApp chats and messages in court as evidence. The family’s counsel argued that although Twisha was taking medication for anxiety, it would be wrong to immediately conclude that the case was a suicide.
The lawyers also questioned why Twisha was brought to the ground floor if CPR could have been administered on the third floor itself. They alleged that the act appeared to have been done deliberately for CCTV visibility and described the matter as a "highly suspicious and rarest of rare case."
The family has also demanded a second post-mortem examination of Twisha’s body. Their lawyers argued that since the house and crime scene were under the control of the accused family, there was a possibility of evidence tampering. They demanded that the body be sent to AIIMS Delhi for an independent examination at the earliest. The family said that further delay could lead to decomposition and loss of evidence.
Meanwhile, police have intensified efforts to trace Samarth Singh. Bhopal ACP Rajnish Kashyap said a reward of Rs 10,000 has been announced for information leading to his arrest. Police have also recommended suspension and cancellation of his passport to prevent him from leaving the country. The ACP said six police teams are conducting continuous raids to locate the accused.
Twisha’s father, Navnidhi Sharma, alleged that the family of retired judge Giribala Singh was influencing the investigation due to their connections within the judiciary, medical field and Lokayukta institutions. He said even the police had acknowledged in court that the accused family was influential and capable of affecting the probe.
Responding to the allegations, retired judge Giribala Singh said the case was “not as it appears” and denied wrongdoing. She said Twisha came from the glamour industry and added that she could not provide “family therapy” to her. She also expressed grief over Twisha’s death and said she had full faith in the country’s legal system.
Twisha’s family lawyer, Anurag Shrivastava, argued that the anticipatory bail plea should be rejected because under the law, any suspicious death of a woman within seven years of marriage is treated with suspicion of dowry-related death. He pointed out that Twisha had been married for barely five to six months and stated that the chats presented before the court indicated issues in the relationship.
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