ETV Bharat / state

Bhopal Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Twisha Sharma’s Husband In Suspicious Death Case

Bhopal: The Bhopal district court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Samarth Singh, husband of model and actor Twisha Sharma, in the high-profile suspicious death case that has drawn widespread attention. The matter was heard in the court of Justice Pallavi Dwivedi, who dismissed the plea after hearing arguments from both sides on Monday.

During the hearing, Twisha Sharma’s family also raised questions over the bail granted to her mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh. The family further rejected allegations made by the in-laws, stating that Twisha used drugs and demanded a medical examination of Samarth Singh, saying it would reveal "who was actually consuming drugs."

Meanwhile, CCTV footage from the day of Twisha's death has also surfaced. According to the footage, Twisha was seen at around 7:20 PM on May 10 walking barefoot upstairs toward the terrace. Another CCTV clip from 8:17 PM allegedly shows a man, believed to be Samarth Singh, administering CPR to her.

During the sequence, retired judge Giribala Singh can reportedly be seen moving calmly between rooms, while another person is seen rushing upstairs. Later, three individuals are seen carrying Twisha downstairs.

Katara Hills police opposed the anticipatory bail plea, arguing that the accused family is influential and could tamper with evidence if granted relief. Police told the court that the investigation is still underway and that no relief should be provided at this stage.

Twisha’s family and their lawyers also presented WhatsApp chats and messages in court as evidence. The family’s counsel argued that although Twisha was taking medication for anxiety, it would be wrong to immediately conclude that the case was a suicide.