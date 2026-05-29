ETV Bharat / state

Twisha Sharma Death: Giribala, Samarth Sent To CBI Custody Till June 2

Bhopal: The Bhopal District Court on Friday sent former judge Giribala Singh and her son Samarth, accused in the Twisha Sharma death case, to CBI custody till June 2.

Earlier in the day, the CBI presented Giribala, who was arrested on Thursday and Samarth whose police remand was to end on the day, at the court. Samarth was already in custody following his arrest after remaining absconding for several days.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court had revoked Giribala's bail on Wednesday. The next day, a CBI team arrived at the retired judge's residence and questioned her. A three-dimensional mapping of the house was also conducted following which the CBI arrested Giribala.