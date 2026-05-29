Twisha Sharma Death: Giribala, Samarth Sent To CBI Custody Till June 2
Giribala was arrested by CBI on Thursday and Samarth's police remand was to end on Friday.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 3:14 PM IST
Bhopal: The Bhopal District Court on Friday sent former judge Giribala Singh and her son Samarth, accused in the Twisha Sharma death case, to CBI custody till June 2.
Earlier in the day, the CBI presented Giribala, who was arrested on Thursday and Samarth whose police remand was to end on the day, at the court. Samarth was already in custody following his arrest after remaining absconding for several days.
The Madhya Pradesh High Court had revoked Giribala's bail on Wednesday. The next day, a CBI team arrived at the retired judge's residence and questioned her. A three-dimensional mapping of the house was also conducted following which the CBI arrested Giribala.
Sources said, the CBI may seek an extension of Giribala and Samarth's remand. Samarth, during during police interrogation had stated that before Twisha's death both of them had dinner following which they went out for a walk. He told the police that he had normal conversation.
Twisha, a former Miss Pune and actor originally from Noida, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in the Bagmugalia area of Bhopal on May 12. She had got married to Samarth a few months earlier. While the initial postmortem conducted at AIIMS Bhopal concluded that the cause of death was “asphyxia due to antemortem hanging by ligature”, her family in Noida alleged foul play and sought a second postmortem, which was later conducted by a team of experts from AIIMS Delhi.
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