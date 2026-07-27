Bhopal Consumer Commission Fines Air India Rs 96,000 For Last-Minute Flight Rescheduling
The airline's action disrupted the travel plans of six senior citizens to Kashmir, for which they had booked hotels, taxis, houseboats and the return journey.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 1:44 PM IST
Bhopal: The Bhopal District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has imposed a penalty of Rs 96,000 with interest on Air India for citing a "bird strike" as an excuse for a last-minute flight schedule change, causing mental and financial distress to senior citizens. The commission clarified that if an airline claims an emergency, it must produce documentary proof.
This case involves six senior citizens from Bhopal who had booked connecting flights for a trip to Kashmir months in advance. Bookings for hotels, taxis, houseboats, and the return journey via train had also been finalised beforehand.
However, just two hours before the scheduled departure, Air India postponed the flight, disrupting travellers' plans. They had to rebook arrangements at every stage, incurring an additional financial loss of approximately Rs 40,000.
When the matter reached before the Commission, Air India attributed the delay to a bird hit. Taking a stern view of this, the Commission observed that the airline failed to submit the investigation report of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) or present any technical documentation.
Consequently, merely making a verbal claim of a bird strike without documentary evidence constitutes serious negligence in service, it added.
Preeti Mudgal, a member of the consumer forum, said Air India has been ordered to pay Rs 90,000 in compensation and Rs 6,000 towards litigation costs to the aggrieved senior citizens. Additionally, 7% per annum must be paid from the date of filing the complaint (December 8, 2024).
"This verdict sets a significant precedent for those passengers who are often left stranded by airlines at the last minute, citing technical glitches or weather conditions as excuses," she added.
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