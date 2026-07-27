ETV Bharat / state

Bhopal Consumer Commission Fines Air India Rs 96,000 For Last-Minute Flight Rescheduling

Bhopal: The Bhopal District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has imposed a penalty of Rs 96,000 with interest on Air India for citing a "bird strike" as an excuse for a last-minute flight schedule change, causing mental and financial distress to senior citizens. The commission clarified that if an airline claims an emergency, it must produce documentary proof.

This case involves six senior citizens from Bhopal who had booked connecting flights for a trip to Kashmir months in advance. Bookings for hotels, taxis, houseboats, and the return journey via train had also been finalised beforehand.

However, just two hours before the scheduled departure, Air India postponed the flight, disrupting travellers' plans. They had to rebook arrangements at every stage, incurring an additional financial loss of approximately Rs 40,000.

When the matter reached before the Commission, Air India attributed the delay to a bird hit. Taking a stern view of this, the Commission observed that the airline failed to submit the investigation report of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) or present any technical documentation.