Bhopal Congress MLA Slams PM Modi For Omitting Minority Freedom Fighters In I-Day Speech
Masood has sought a reply to the letter from the PMO within the next few days, he did not expect one in the hate-filled atmosphere.
Published : August 16, 2026 at 8:31 PM IST
Bhopal: A Congress MLA in Madhya Pradesh has taken strong exception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on Independence Day from the Red Fort for not mentioning freedom fighters from the minority community.
Arif Masood has written a three-page letter to PM Modi on this matter, stating, “Your statement is regrettable and shameful, insulting those great sons of the nation who sacrificed everything for the country's Independence. Did you make this mistake or was it intentional?"
Meanwhile, on the viral video showing his party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi singing Vande Mataram, Masood said, "We have no objection to Vande Mataram."
The Bhopal MLA addressed media persons while displaying posters of several minority clerics, who played a role in the freedom movement. He said, “Prime Minister Modi, while addressing the nation on Independence Day from the Red Fort, took the names of freedom fighters from all communities but did not take the names of freedom fighters from the minority community."
In his letter, he stated, “If the Prime Minister had visited the National War Memorial near India Gate, he would have found the names of minority communities written in golden letters along with those of other communities. The names of minority freedom fighters are also written on the walls of Andaman and Nicobar. There is no document related to the country's Independence from 1757 to 1947 that does not contain the names of minority freedom fighters."
He further pointed out, "Anand Bhattacharya, former director of the Archaeological Survey of India, in his 2013 book ‘The Great Rebellion of Bengal 1857 - Sanyasi and Fakir Rebellion in Bengal’ states that Sufis, saints, fakirs and ascetics, taking shelter in the dense forests of Bengal and Bihar, continued this movement for nearly 50 years." He has cited several other books in his three-page letter.
Masood disclosed that while he has sought a reply to the letter from the Prime Minister's Office within the next few days, he did not expect one in the hate-filled atmosphere.
“When freedom fighters were fighting and facing bullets, they hoped that the country would be free, if not today, then tomorrow. Similarly, I too hope that if not today, then tomorrow this lamp of mine will also be lit," he said.
On the issue of singing Vande Mataram, he said, "No one should have any objection to Vande Mataram, and we also have no objection. A major event will soon be held in the capital, Bhopal, to commemorate the Maulvis, who played a crucial role in the country's Independence, so that the country can understand the sacrifices they made for the country. All Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders will also be invited to this event."