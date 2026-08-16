ETV Bharat / state

Bhopal Congress MLA Slams PM Modi For Omitting Minority Freedom Fighters In I-Day Speech

Bhopal: A Congress MLA in Madhya Pradesh has taken strong exception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on Independence Day from the Red Fort for not mentioning freedom fighters from the minority community.

Arif Masood has written a three-page letter to PM Modi on this matter, stating, “Your statement is regrettable and shameful, insulting those great sons of the nation who sacrificed everything for the country's Independence. Did you make this mistake or was it intentional?"

Meanwhile, on the viral video showing his party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi singing Vande Mataram, Masood said, "We have no objection to Vande Mataram."

The Bhopal MLA addressed media persons while displaying posters of several minority clerics, who played a role in the freedom movement. He said, “Prime Minister Modi, while addressing the nation on Independence Day from the Red Fort, took the names of freedom fighters from all communities but did not take the names of freedom fighters from the minority community."

In his letter, he stated, “If the Prime Minister had visited the National War Memorial near India Gate, he would have found the names of minority communities written in golden letters along with those of other communities. The names of minority freedom fighters are also written on the walls of Andaman and Nicobar. There is no document related to the country's Independence from 1757 to 1947 that does not contain the names of minority freedom fighters."