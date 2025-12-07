ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: 10 Naxalites Carrying Reward Of Rs 2.36 Cr Surrender In Balaghat

Bhopal : As many as 10 Naxalites from MC Zone KB Division, with a total bounty of Rs 2.36 crore surrendered in front of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Balaghat on Sunday.

The 10, who laid down arms including AK-47 and INSAS rifles, were part of the 'Bhorsadev area committee' of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), police said.

"They belonged to new division KB of Maharashtra, MP and Chhattisgarh (MMC) zone comprising Kanha Tiger Reserve in Mandla, MP and Bhoramdeo Wildlife Sanctuary of Kawardha district of Chhattisgarh. It was led by Sunder alias Kabir. MP shares borders with Gondia district of Maharashtra as well as Rajnandgaon, Khairagarh and Kawardha of Chhattisgarh," an official said.