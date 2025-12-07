Madhya Pradesh: 10 Naxalites Carrying Reward Of Rs 2.36 Cr Surrender In Balaghat
The Naxalites who laid down arms including AK-47 and INSAS rifles, were part of 'Bhorsadev area committee' of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist).
Published : December 7, 2025 at 8:35 PM IST
Bhopal: As many as 10 Naxalites from MC Zone KB Division, with a total bounty of Rs 2.36 crore surrendered in front of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Balaghat on Sunday.
The 10, who laid down arms including AK-47 and INSAS rifles, were part of the 'Bhorsadev area committee' of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), police said.
"They belonged to new division KB of Maharashtra, MP and Chhattisgarh (MMC) zone comprising Kanha Tiger Reserve in Mandla, MP and Bhoramdeo Wildlife Sanctuary of Kawardha district of Chhattisgarh. It was led by Sunder alias Kabir. MP shares borders with Gondia district of Maharashtra as well as Rajnandgaon, Khairagarh and Kawardha of Chhattisgarh," an official said.
The official identified the surrendered rebels as Sunder alias Kabir alias Soma (with AK-47, bounty Rs 62 lakh), Rakesh Odo alias Bima (AK-47, bounty Rs 62 lakh), Samar alias Samru alias Raju (.303 rifle, bounty Rs 14 lakh), Satali alias Balisa Altad (SLR, bounty Rs 14 lakh), Vikram alias Hidma (bounty Rs 14 lakh) and Lalsing Madavi alias Seengoo (INSAS, bounty Rs 14 lakh).
The others who surrendered are Shivram Muve alias Joga (INSAS, bounty Rs 14 lakh), Jayant alias Jogi Gudap (bounty Rs 14 lakh), Jayshree alias Laltam (single-shot gun, bounty Rs 14 lakh) and Naveena Muve alias Hidma (single-shot gun, bounty Rs 14 lakh).
According to police officials, the Naxalites submitted a surrender proposal due to the increasing pressure from the Hawk Force's operations. The Naxalites asked a forest guard to inform the police about their intention to surrender. The forest guard then passed the Naxalites' message to Hawk Force officers.
After mediation by the forest guard, the Naxalites were brought to Balaghat late on Saturday night.
Yadav congratulated police officers on the surrender of the Naxalites. He stated, "Due to pressure from the Balaghat police and the Hawk Force, 10 hardcore Naxalites have surrendered in Balaghat. A bounty of Rs 2.36 crore was announced on all the Naxalites. The central government has set March 2026 as the date for the elimination of Naxalism. Naxalites have only two options: fight or surrender. This was made possible by the pressure tactics of the police, the Hawk Force, and other security forces."
