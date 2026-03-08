Madhya Pradesh Traders Evade GST By E-Way Bills On Small Vehicles For Carrying Heavy Goods: CAG Report
The CAG report revealed that traders transported goods using Honda Activas, stolen vehicles, blacklisted vehicles, and even cars.
Published : March 8, 2026 at 5:12 PM IST
Bhopal: Traders often go to great lengths to evade Goods and Service Tax (GST). The traders of Madhya Pradesh did just that but the novel attempt to evade tax was detected by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.
The CAG report revealed that traders of the state generated e-way bills on scooters to evade taxes and even showed the transportation of heavy goods on such vehicles. The CAG has termed this as tax evasion, stating that this was beyond the vehicles' capacity.
The CAG has detected several cases of suspicious transportation of goods for tax evasion. The CAG report revealed that traders transported goods using Honda Activas, stolen vehicles, blacklisted vehicles, and even cars. In an incident in the Indore 3 circle, a two-wheeler bearing registration number MH-46 BG 2879, was shown to be transporting 7,556 bedsheets.
The discrepancy came to fore when the audit department officials compared the vehicle number with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' vehicle database. Similarly, in Pithampur, vehicle number MH 46 BN 3925 was shown to be transporting 335 kg of chemicals. Investigation revealed the vehicle to be a Honda Activa.
In the Bhopal 5 circle, a stolen vehicle was used for transporting 310 quintals of soyabean. In the Indore 12 circle, a scrapped vehicle, bearing registration number GJ 11 W 2771, was shown to be transporting 11,53 kg of peanuts. In Indore 5, a stolen vehicle (HR 74 A 9267) was shown to transport 600 boxes of ghee.
The goods were shown to be shipped from Indore to Delhi. The CAG stated in its report that an e-way bill was generated for transportation to Delhi with a taxable value of Rs 1.5 crore and a tax amount of Rs 12.60 lakh.
The CAG report also stated that a mismatch of Rs 1,636 crore was found in input tax credit and tax reconciliation. Similarly, a mismatch of Rs 6,383 crore was observed in 36 turnover mismatches.
The department stated that it was unable to identify the goods. In its response to the CAG's findings, the department stated that only vehicle numbers were provided in November 2024. The department was unable to identify the Goods and Services Tax Identification Number as the Because e-way bill data can only be retrieved for the last two months using vehicle numbers. The department cannot assume that a taxpayer has committed GST evasion based on expired fitness records or blacklisted vehicles.
Also Read
CAG Flags Delays In MPPSC Recruitment Process, Cites Poor Coordination Between Commission And Govt Departments