Madhya Pradesh Traders Evade GST By E-Way Bills On Small Vehicles For Carrying Heavy Goods: CAG Report

Bhopal: Traders often go to great lengths to evade Goods and Service Tax (GST). The traders of Madhya Pradesh did just that but the novel attempt to evade tax was detected by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

The CAG report revealed that traders of the state generated e-way bills on scooters to evade taxes and even showed the transportation of heavy goods on such vehicles. The CAG has termed this as tax evasion, stating that this was beyond the vehicles' capacity.

The CAG has detected several cases of suspicious transportation of goods for tax evasion. The CAG report revealed that traders transported goods using Honda Activas, stolen vehicles, blacklisted vehicles, and even cars. In an incident in the Indore 3 circle, a two-wheeler bearing registration number MH-46 BG 2879, was shown to be transporting 7,556 bedsheets.

The discrepancy came to fore when the audit department officials compared the vehicle number with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' vehicle database. Similarly, in Pithampur, vehicle number MH 46 BN 3925 was shown to be transporting 335 kg of chemicals. Investigation revealed the vehicle to be a Honda Activa.