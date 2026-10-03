ETV Bharat / state

Shah Announces Grant Of Rs 101 Crore For Cow Shelters In Madhya Pradesh

Shah addressed a gathering of approximately 35,000 cow protectors from 11 districts at the BHEL Dussehra grounds and performed a virtual groundbreaking ceremony for a Rs 255 crore dairy plant being built in Ujjain. The Union Minister said he has set a goal for making Madhya Pradesh drug-free.

"In a meeting with the Chief Minister and the Home Department, a plan will be developed to make Madhya Pradesh narcotics-free before December 31, 2029," he said.

Shah said, "Cooperatives across the country have been seeking an independent Ministry of Cooperation at the Centre. The Narendra Modi government has established the ministry which will benefit cattle owners the most". He said, under White Revolution-2, which began a year ago, 75,000 new dairies will be built across the country and 46,000 existing ones will be strengthened. Of these, the largest number of new dairies will be built in Madhya Pradesh.

"The country's milk production, which was around 146 million tons in 2014-15, has now increased to 250 million tons. Per capita milk availability has also increased from 360 grams to 485 grams. "India has become the world's largest milk producer. The top five milk-producing states include Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra," he said.