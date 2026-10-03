Shah Announces Grant Of Rs 101 Crore For Cow Shelters In Madhya Pradesh
The Minister said under White Revolution-2 75,000 new dairies will be built across the country and 46,000 existing ones will be strengthened, reports Vishwas Chaturvedi.
Published : October 3, 2026 at 10:26 PM IST
Bhopal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced a grant of Rs 101 crore for cow shelters in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Saturday.
Shah addressed a gathering of approximately 35,000 cow protectors from 11 districts at the BHEL Dussehra grounds and performed a virtual groundbreaking ceremony for a Rs 255 crore dairy plant being built in Ujjain. The Union Minister said he has set a goal for making Madhya Pradesh drug-free.
"In a meeting with the Chief Minister and the Home Department, a plan will be developed to make Madhya Pradesh narcotics-free before December 31, 2029," he said.
Shah said, "Cooperatives across the country have been seeking an independent Ministry of Cooperation at the Centre. The Narendra Modi government has established the ministry which will benefit cattle owners the most". He said, under White Revolution-2, which began a year ago, 75,000 new dairies will be built across the country and 46,000 existing ones will be strengthened. Of these, the largest number of new dairies will be built in Madhya Pradesh.
"The country's milk production, which was around 146 million tons in 2014-15, has now increased to 250 million tons. Per capita milk availability has also increased from 360 grams to 485 grams. "India has become the world's largest milk producer. The top five milk-producing states include Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra," he said.
मध्य प्रदेश में श्वेत क्रांति 2.0 को नई गति देने की दिशा में आज का दिन अहम रहा।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 3, 2026
आज भोपाल से उज्जैन में ₹255 करोड़ की लागत से बनने वाले 3 लाख लीटर प्रतिदिन क्षमता के दुग्ध प्रोसेसिंग प्लांट का भूमिपूजन तथा भोपाल में ₹16.5 करोड़ के प्रोडक्ट डेयरी प्लांट, ₹12.42 करोड़ की राज्य… pic.twitter.com/ZwzCef6IP5
A Central Quality Laboratory, built at a cost of Rs 12 crore, was inaugurated at a cowherds' conference held in Bhopal. "Work will also begin on a mini dairy plant in Shivpuri. "I have requested 50 acres of land from the Chief Minister, where work will be done on cattle and buffalo breed improvement. Sex-sorted semen will increase the chances of female calves, which will help increase milk production. The goal is to increase milk production in the state to 50 lakh litres," he said.
Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, "A competition for advanced animal husbandry will be held in selected Vrindavan villages across all 313 development blocks in the state. The first prize will be Rs 1 lakh, the second Rs 50,000 rupees, and the third Rs 25,000".
He said the price of milk through cooperative societies has been increased from approximately Rs 35 to Rs 55 per litre.
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