ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: Total 599 Out Of 600 'Janata Quarters' Demolished In Bhopal's Aishbagh

The question of rehabilitation has emerged as the most critical issue. ( ETV Bharat )

Bhopal: In a massive demolition exercise undertaken in the Madhya Pradesh capital, a total of 599 out of the 600 'Janata Quarters' in Aishbagh were reduced to bricks in just nine hours, while one house was spared due to a stay order from the High Court.

The houses, mostly dilapidated structures, were razed by 50 earthmovers and poclain machines.

Following the operation, the question of rehabilitation has emerged as the most critical issue.

According to the Housing Board, only 110 of the 600 quarters were occupied by legal allottees. Under the existing rules, they are eligible for a monthly rent allowance of Rs 1,400 to Rs 2,000. Meanwhile, about 490 families are classified as either illegal occupants or residents living there based on private, informal agreements. These families now face a severe crisis regarding housing and their daily basic needs. Many of these families claim to possess documentation proving their residency and argue that they, too, should be provided with alternative housing.

These families now face a severe crisis regarding housing and their daily basic needs. (ETV Bharat)

"I support my family by driving an autorickshaw—how am I supposed to afford Rs 5,000 as rent?" asked Ashiq Miyan, whose home was also razed by a bulldozer.