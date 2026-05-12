ETV Bharat / state

Bhojshala Dispute: Muslim Side Calls ASI Report 'Biased', Says Findings Have No Legal Basis

Police personnel stand guard outside the Bhojshala Temple as Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) submits survey report on Bhojshala complex before Madhya Pradesh High Court, in Dhar. ( ANI )

Indore: The Muslim side in the disputed Bhojshala temple-Kamal Maula mosque complex case on Monday told the Madhya Pradesh High Court that the Archaeological Survey of India survey report was "biased" and prepared to support the claims of the Hindu petitioners.

Senior advocate Salman Khurshid and advocate Tausif Warsi, representing the Maulana Kamaluddin Welfare Society, presented their objections to the survey report to Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi of the Indore bench of the high court.

The Hindu community considers Bhojshala in Dhar to be a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, while the Muslim side calls the monument the Kamal Maula Mosque. The disputed complex is protected by the ASI.

The objections filed by the Maulana Kamaluddin Welfare Society of Dhar stated that the ASI used the term "Bhojshala Temple" throughout its survey report, even though there is no historical evidence to prove that the disputed complex ever existed as a "Bhojshala Temple." The objections stated that such terminology reflects the ASI's "bias".

The Muslim side claimed that the ASI ignored historical texts and its own records, and that the findings of its survey report had no legal basis. The Maulana Kamaluddin Welfare Society stated that the ASI did not provide it with complete videography and colour photographs of the survey. The objections claimed that many of the video clips provided were no longer than 45 seconds.

Lawyers for the Muslim side said that the ASI's survey report failed to prove that the Kamal Maula Mosque was built by demolishing any other religious structure.

The Hindu Front for Justice, one of the petitioners, claims that Bhojshala was originally a Saraswati temple established in 1034 by King Bhoj of the Parmar dynasty, which was demolished in 1305 during Alauddin Khilji's invasion of the Malwa region.

The Muslim side refuted this, stating that the ASI report makes no clear mention of a monument like Bhojshala or any structure built by any king of the Parmar dynasty.

Arguing on behalf of the Maulana Kamaluddin Welfare Society, Khurshid said that the Supreme Court had directed that no "physical excavation" be carried out that could alter the appearance of the disputed monument, but in violation of this, the ASI team excavated the mosque complex.