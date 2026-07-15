ETV Bharat / state

Bhojshala Dispute: Muslim Committee Calls Supreme Court Order Major Interim Relief

Dhar: The Muslim side has welcomed the Supreme Court's interim order in the long-running and contentious Bhojshala dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar, describing it as significant interim relief.

Kamal Maula Masjid Namaz Intezamia Committee president Zulfikar Pathan said the order protects the status quo, while the legal battle continues.

The Supreme Court heard the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the Muslim side, challenging the Madhya Pradesh High Court's May order that the site’s religious character is that of a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati). According to Pathan, senior advocates strongly presented the community's arguments before the apex court.

What The Supreme Court Ordered

The Supreme Court directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to continue the existing arrangement for Friday prayers outside the Bhojshala complex, as was being followed earlier.

The court also made it clear that no activity should be carried out inside the Bhojshala premises that could alter, damage or affect its original character or historical structure.

Muslim Side Welcomes Interim Relief

Welcoming the order, Zulfikar Pathan said the Muslim community had approached the Supreme Court to protect the Kamal Maula Mosque's religious character and preserve a centuries-old tradition.

"Namaz has been offered at Kamal Maula Masjid for nearly 800 years. It was to protect this centuries-old religious tradition and the character of the mosque that the Muslim community approached the Supreme Court," Pathan said.