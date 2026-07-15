Bhojshala Dispute: Muslim Committee Calls Supreme Court Order Major Interim Relief
The Supreme Court allowed the existing arrangement for Friday prayers outside Bhojshala in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar, prompting a positive response from the Muslim committee.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST
Dhar: The Muslim side has welcomed the Supreme Court's interim order in the long-running and contentious Bhojshala dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar, describing it as significant interim relief.
Kamal Maula Masjid Namaz Intezamia Committee president Zulfikar Pathan said the order protects the status quo, while the legal battle continues.
The Supreme Court heard the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the Muslim side, challenging the Madhya Pradesh High Court's May order that the site’s religious character is that of a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati). According to Pathan, senior advocates strongly presented the community's arguments before the apex court.
What The Supreme Court Ordered
The Supreme Court directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to continue the existing arrangement for Friday prayers outside the Bhojshala complex, as was being followed earlier.
The court also made it clear that no activity should be carried out inside the Bhojshala premises that could alter, damage or affect its original character or historical structure.
Muslim Side Welcomes Interim Relief
Welcoming the order, Zulfikar Pathan said the Muslim community had approached the Supreme Court to protect the Kamal Maula Mosque's religious character and preserve a centuries-old tradition.
"Namaz has been offered at Kamal Maula Masjid for nearly 800 years. It was to protect this centuries-old religious tradition and the character of the mosque that the Muslim community approached the Supreme Court," Pathan said.
On the continuation of Friday prayers in the open area outside the complex, Pathan said the community would take a collective decision. "Senior members and intellectuals of the Muslim community will meet shortly. A final decision will be taken only after detailed discussions," he added.
With the Supreme Court's interim order now in place, attention has shifted to the Muslim community's next course of action and the upcoming legal proceedings in the case.
What Is The Bhojshala Dispute
The Bhojshala dispute traces its origins to the 11th century. According to historical accounts, Parmar ruler King Bhoj established the Saraswati Sadan in 1034 CE as a centre for education and culture. The structure later came to be known as Bhojshala.
The Muslim side cites a 1935 notification issued by the Dhar Darbar, which recognised the site as a mosque where members of the Muslim community could continue offering prayers.
The dispute resurfaced in 1990 and intensified after 1995. In 1997, after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad announced plans to hoist a flag at Bhojshala, the administration barred public entry to the complex. A subsequent arrangement allowed Hindus to worship on Basant Panchami and Muslims to offer Friday prayers.
The present legal dispute began in 2022, when the Hindu Front for Justice moved the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, claiming that Bhojshala is a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi. The Hindu side has alleged that the original temple was demolished in 1305 CE during the reign of Alauddin Khilji.
Following the High Court's directions, the ASI conducted a 98-day scientific survey of the site and later submitted a 2,100-page report to the court. During the survey, officials recovered carved stone fragments, sculptures and other archaeological remains, which were examined as part of the investigation.
Also Read:
- 'Have To Be Careful About Every Expression Used, Very Sensitive Issue’: SC Declines To Restore Friday Namaz At Bhojshala
- SC To Hear Pleas Against MP HC Verdict Holding Bhojshala Complex As Goddess Saraswati Temple
- Row Erupts As Idol Of Goddess Vagdevi Placed Inside Bhojshala Complex, ASI Accused Of Removal