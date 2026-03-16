ETV Bharat / state

Bhojshala Dispute Case: Madhya Pradesh HC Bench To Inspect Site Before April 2 Hearing

By Sandeep Mishra

Indore: The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court will visit the Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar district for inspection before the next hearing on April 2.

The disputed 11th century complex is claimed as a Saraswati temple by Hindus and the Kamal Maula Mosque by Muslims. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) conducted surveys to determine the site's nature following court's order.

At the hearing on Bhojshala dispute case on Monday that lasted for nearly 1.5 hours, the bench comprising Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi, addressed five petitions as well as various claims and objections. After hearing the parties, the high court proposed it would inspect the Bhojshala complex before the final hearing.

Senior advocate, Vishnu Shankar Jain, participated in the hearing via video conference. Advocate Shirish Dubey said, "The Bhojshala case was heard in the high court today and all petitions that were pending until now were heard sequentially. One additional petition has been filed, which will be heard during the final hearing. The court has directed that the final hearings will now commence on a regular basis from April 2 onwards."