Bhojshala Dispute Case: Madhya Pradesh HC Bench To Inspect Site Before April 2 Hearing
The Indore bench said regular hearing of petitions related to the disputed Bhojshala case will begin from April 2 onwards.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST
By Sandeep Mishra
Indore: The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court will visit the Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar district for inspection before the next hearing on April 2.
The disputed 11th century complex is claimed as a Saraswati temple by Hindus and the Kamal Maula Mosque by Muslims. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) conducted surveys to determine the site's nature following court's order.
At the hearing on Bhojshala dispute case on Monday that lasted for nearly 1.5 hours, the bench comprising Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi, addressed five petitions as well as various claims and objections. After hearing the parties, the high court proposed it would inspect the Bhojshala complex before the final hearing.
Senior advocate, Vishnu Shankar Jain, participated in the hearing via video conference. Advocate Shirish Dubey said, "The Bhojshala case was heard in the high court today and all petitions that were pending until now were heard sequentially. One additional petition has been filed, which will be heard during the final hearing. The court has directed that the final hearings will now commence on a regular basis from April 2 onwards."
During the hearing Justice Shukla clarified, "Prior to the final arguments, the court itself will visit the Bhojshala complex. Additionally, the evidence submitted by the ASI will be examined by the court."
The concerned parties raised objections regarding the evidence submitted by the ASI. The court directed the petitioners to submit relevant videos and photographs after the conclusion of the hearing. "Any parties wishing to intervene in this matter shall, for the time being, be accorded the status of observers and their submissions will be heard during the final arguments," Justice Shukla added.
The Indore bench is currently hearing a total of five petitions related to the Bhojshala dispute and three other parties had sought to join the proceedings as interveners.
Ashok Kumar Jain, patron of the Bhoj Utsav Samiti, said, "The ASI survey has clearly established the existence of a temple. It is the prerogative of the opposing parties to raise objections."
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