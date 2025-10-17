ETV Bharat / state

Bhojpuri Superstar Khesari Lal Yadav Joins RJD; Wife Expected To Get Ticket

Patna: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav, one of the best-known singers and actors in the most popular dialect of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday joined the RJD. Yadav joined the party along with his wife, Chanda, a homemaker, amidst speculations that she might get a party ticket.

Their induction was announced by RJD president Lalu Prasad's son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, the INDIA bloc's face in the Bihar assembly polls, at a late-night press conference. Tejashwi Yadav did not speak much after the announcement, letting Khesari field questions from journalists.

The singer said, "My heart has always been with the RJD. It is just that I have joined the party, formally, only now." Asked whether he was expecting a ticket for himself or his wife, Khesari said, "There is no difference between us." He was also asked about a statement he gave to a section of the media a day ago, saying, "I have been trying to convince my wife to fight elections, but she says she can only fight with me".