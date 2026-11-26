ETV Bharat / state

Bhiwandi Shawarma Poisoning: Affected Count Rises To 56, Civic Body Under Fire

Etv Bharat ( Etv Bharat )

Thane: The number of suspected food poisoning cases due to consumption of shawarma in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi has gone up to 56, and the figure may rise even more, a doctor said. Consumption of shawarma served at A.K. Shawarma in Vanjarpatti Naka resulted in symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea, indigestion, nausea, and fever among the patients, Dr Akash Shukla, Resident Medical Officer (RMO) of IGM Government Sub-District Hospital in Bhiwandi, said.

A total of 17 patients had been brought to the hospital initially, but the number increased to 43 on Tuesday night. The number further reached 56 on Wednesday. The patients have been treated at the sub-district hospital.

"The number of patients has gone up from 17 to 56, and there could be possibilities of more people being counted among the patients," said Dr Shukla. This new development has attracted flak from the locals on the civic authorities for their laxity towards the unlicensed street vendors and roadside eateries.

Girish Ghoshtekar, Divisional Officer of Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) informed that Nizampura police filed a case last Tuesday night against the eatery owner under the provisions of the FDA Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He further said that demolition will be done using JCBs and seizure action will be taken against the place.