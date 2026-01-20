ETV Bharat / state

Bhiwandi Post-Poll Violence: 44 Arrested After Clash Between BJP And Konark Vikas Aghadi Supporters

Mumbai: As many as 44 persons were arrested after violent clashes broke out between supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Konark Vikas Aghadi (KVA) in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district following announcement of municipal election results last week. Officials said six people, including two police personnel, have been injured in the violence.

As per police sources, clashes erupted between supporters of the BJP and local political outfit Konark Vikas Aghadi after announcement of the results of the municipal corporation elections.

Following the incident, police initiated action and registered five separate cases against 100-150 people, including former Mayor Vilas Patil, based on a complaint lodged by Bhavesh Patil, a supporter of BJP MLA Mahesh Choughule.

Police said tension flared up last Friday (January 16), on the day votes were counted, when the KVA group led by former mayor Vilas Patil defeated Mit, son of Mahesh Choughule, in Ward No 1. After the results, tension spread in Kombadpada area. Sunday night, some unidentified miscreants allegedly pelted stones at Vilas Patil's house. Later, supporters of both sides clashed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk and pelted stones at each other.

Allegedly, KVA activists also hurled stones and ransacked the BJP office during the violence late on Sunday night, forcing police to resort to a lathi-charge to disperse the mob and restore order. The irate workers also vandalised the office of BJP MLA Mahesh Choughule and allegedly assaulted him.