Neemrana SHO Flags Security Threat At Industries In Rajasthan's Neemrana

Behror: Rajasthan's Neemrana, a prominent industrial hub, has been a target of Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, said the local police station SHO Rajesh Meena at a meeting of industrialists with police and district administration officials here on Wednesday.

The meeting, chaired by District Collector Priyanka Goswami, was attended by industrialists from the area, administrative officials, and senior police officers. Its primary objective was to review security arrangements in industrial areas and discuss the recent accident in Bhiwadi, Khairthal district, and potential threats.

Meena informed that investigative agencies had received information that a worker employed at a company in Neemrana was in contact with a Pakistani handler. He explained that the suspect was involved in a conspiracy to make Neemrana his base for carrying out terrorist activities. However, he was apprehended in Punjab on February 10.