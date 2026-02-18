Neemrana SHO Flags Security Threat At Industries In Rajasthan's Neemrana
Rajesh Meena said a worker engaged in a company in Neemrana was in touch with Pakistani handlers but he was arrested by Punjab Police recently.
Behror: Rajasthan's Neemrana, a prominent industrial hub, has been a target of Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, said the local police station SHO Rajesh Meena at a meeting of industrialists with police and district administration officials here on Wednesday.
The meeting, chaired by District Collector Priyanka Goswami, was attended by industrialists from the area, administrative officials, and senior police officers. Its primary objective was to review security arrangements in industrial areas and discuss the recent accident in Bhiwadi, Khairthal district, and potential threats.
Meena informed that investigative agencies had received information that a worker employed at a company in Neemrana was in contact with a Pakistani handler. He explained that the suspect was involved in a conspiracy to make Neemrana his base for carrying out terrorist activities. However, he was apprehended in Punjab on February 10.
Meena said Punjab Police recovered a large quantity of weapons from the accused. "Preliminary investigations revealed that the worker intended to target an industrial area. Security agencies suspect that Neemrana was chosen as a potential target as it is an industrial hub," he said.
Goswami directed all industrialists present at the meeting to ensure police verification of their employees. She also directed them to implement a robust identification system for entry and exit, maintain CCTV cameras, and increase the number of security guards at the industries. The police administration was asked to increase regular patrols in industrial areas. The meeting also decided that industrial units would immediately report any suspicious activity to the police.
