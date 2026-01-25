ETV Bharat / state

Bhind Bids Farewell To Army Havildar Killed In Doda Accident

Bhind: The mortal remains of the Indian Army Havildar Shailendra Singh Bhadauria, who died in a tragic road accident during a search operation in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, were cremated with full state honours in his native village Chitavali in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind on Sunday.

The Indian Army accorded a guard of honour and last salute to the soldier, whose mortal remains were brought to the village by Army officers and personnel. The entire village turned up to bid him farewell.

On January 22, an Army vehicle plunged into a deep gorge in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, killing 10 soldiers and leaving 11 others severely injured. Bhadauria was among those who lost their lives in the tragic incident.

When the tricolour-wrapped body reached his residence, hundreds of people, including family members, villagers, local representatives and officials, assembled for the final rites. Shailendra’s grandfather and brother had also served in the Army.