Bhind Bids Farewell To Army Havildar Killed In Doda Accident
Indian Army Havildar Shailendra Singh Bhadauria was cremated with full military honours in his native village in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind.
Published : January 25, 2026 at 3:24 PM IST
Bhind: The mortal remains of the Indian Army Havildar Shailendra Singh Bhadauria, who died in a tragic road accident during a search operation in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, were cremated with full state honours in his native village Chitavali in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind on Sunday.
The Indian Army accorded a guard of honour and last salute to the soldier, whose mortal remains were brought to the village by Army officers and personnel. The entire village turned up to bid him farewell.
On January 22, an Army vehicle plunged into a deep gorge in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, killing 10 soldiers and leaving 11 others severely injured. Bhadauria was among those who lost their lives in the tragic incident.
When the tricolour-wrapped body reached his residence, hundreds of people, including family members, villagers, local representatives and officials, assembled for the final rites. Shailendra’s grandfather and brother had also served in the Army.
The final rites were performed on a specially prepared ground outside the village with full state honours. After the ceremonial salute and military honours, Bhadauria’s six-year-old son Bhavesh performed the last rites.
Shailendra’s brother, Sukhdev Singh, said Bhadauria had joined the Army in 2005 and was initially posted with the 52 Armoured Regiment. He was later serving with the 4th Rashtriya Rifles and was currently posted in Jammu and Kashmir. He is survived by his parents, wife Shivani, two daughters, aged nine and 11, and a six-year-old son.
District Ex-Servicemen Association president Rakesh Kushwaha also attended the funeral, accompanied by his fellow ex-servicemen. Kushwaha said, "The people of Bhind are proud of his sacrifice," he said.
