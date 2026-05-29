Bhima Koregaon Case: Advocate Sudha Bharadwaj Seeks NIA Documents Opposing Bail Cancellation Plea
Sudha has been subjected to several conditions, including avoiding contact with other co-accused and refraining from making any statements to the media.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 12:12 PM IST
Mumbai: Advocate Sudha Bharadwaj, an accused in the Bhima Koregaon and Elgar Parishad cases, has filed a formal application in a special court here seeking access to documents and evidence submitted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in support of its plea seeking cancellation of her bail.
However, the Special NIA Court at the Mumbai Sessions Court on Thursday said the documents could be provided to the accused only after due verification and adjourned the matter to June 10.
The central investigative agency filed an application in the Special NIA Court at the Mumbai Sessions Court, on May 15, seeking cancellation of the bail granted to Sudha Bharadwaj and poet-activist Varavara Rao, both who are accused in the Koregaon Bhima cases, alleging violation of bail conditions.
According to the agency, Bharadwaj, Rao, Arun Ferreira, Anand Teltumbde, Rona Wilson and other co-accused attended a meeting held at the Mumbai Press Club on January 19, during which Maoist ideology was allegedly propagated.
Following the allegations, Bharadwaj approached the court seeking access to the documents related to the charges so she could prepare her defence.
The Bombay High Court had granted regular bail to Bharadwaj on December 1, 2021, while directing the special NIA court to decide the terms and conditions of her release. She was the first accused in the Bhima Koregaon case to secure regular bail.
The special court later granted her bail on a surety of Rs 50,000 with several conditions, including restrictions on travelling outside the jurisdiction of the NIA court, interacting with co-accused, speaking to the media, or taking any action that could influence the trial. She was also barred from making international phone calls.
While granting bail, the Bombay High Court had raised questions over whether earlier proceedings in the case were conducted before a competent special court.
During the hearing, Bharadwaj's counsel, senior advocate Yug Chaudhry, argued that orders passed by a Pune sessions court remanding the accused to custody and extending time for filing the chargesheet were illegal because the judge concerned was not designated as a Special NIA Judge at the time.
Despite being fully aware that he did not hold the status of a 'Special Judge,' Judge Vadane issued orders remanding the eight accused to custody, granting an extension to the Pune Police for filing the chargesheet, and taking cognisance of the chargesheet to initiate the legal process. Fundamentally, Judge Vadane lacked the authority to issue such orders, as he did not hold the charge of a 'Special NIA Judge' at that time.
Consequently, asserting that these orders were invalid, the petitioners raised pertinent questions like -- "How was this case transferred to Judge Vadane when he was not a Special Judge?" and "How were these orders issued in this matter when such orders are expected to be issued exclusively by a Special NIA Judge?" -- arguments which the Bombay High Court was compelled to accept.
The Bhima Koregaon case relates to violence that broke out near Pune on January 1, 2018, a day after the Elgar Parishad event held on December 31, 2017. Several activists and intellectuals, including Bharadwaj, were later arrested by Pune Police for their alleged links to banned Maoist organisations. From that time until she was granted bail in late 2021, Sudha Bharadwaj was lodged in Byculla Women's Prison.
The investigation was initially conducted by the Pune Police, which filed the first chargesheet in this matter in February 2019. Subsequently, in January 2020, the investigation was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Although the NIA was mandated to file its chargesheet within 90 days, it failed to do so within the stipulated timeframe. Later, asserting her right to 'default bail' under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), Bharadwaj along with other co-accused filed a petition in the Bombay High Court.