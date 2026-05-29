ETV Bharat / state

Bhima Koregaon Case: Advocate Sudha Bharadwaj Seeks NIA Documents Opposing Bail Cancellation Plea

Advocate Sudha Bharadwaj Seeks NIA Documents To Save Bail given to her in Koregaon Bhima Case And Elgar Parishad Case ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: Advocate Sudha Bharadwaj, an accused in the Bhima Koregaon and Elgar Parishad cases, has filed a formal application in a special court here seeking access to documents and evidence submitted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in support of its plea seeking cancellation of her bail.

However, the Special NIA Court at the Mumbai Sessions Court on Thursday said the documents could be provided to the accused only after due verification and adjourned the matter to June 10.

The central investigative agency filed an application in the Special NIA Court at the Mumbai Sessions Court, on May 15, seeking cancellation of the bail granted to Sudha Bharadwaj and poet-activist Varavara Rao, both who are accused in the Koregaon Bhima cases, alleging violation of bail conditions.

According to the agency, Bharadwaj, Rao, Arun Ferreira, Anand Teltumbde, Rona Wilson and other co-accused attended a meeting held at the Mumbai Press Club on January 19, during which Maoist ideology was allegedly propagated.

Following the allegations, Bharadwaj approached the court seeking access to the documents related to the charges so she could prepare her defence.

The Bombay High Court had granted regular bail to Bharadwaj on December 1, 2021, while directing the special NIA court to decide the terms and conditions of her release. She was the first accused in the Bhima Koregaon case to secure regular bail.

The special court later granted her bail on a surety of Rs 50,000 with several conditions, including restrictions on travelling outside the jurisdiction of the NIA court, interacting with co-accused, speaking to the media, or taking any action that could influence the trial. She was also barred from making international phone calls.