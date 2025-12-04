ETV Bharat / state

Bhima Koregaon Case: Bombay HC Grants Bail To DU Professor Hany Babu After 5 Years In Jail Without Trial

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to former Delhi University Associate Professor Hany Babu, an accused in the Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case, after more than five years of incarceration.

During the hearing today, Hany Babu was granted conditional bail by a bench of Justices Ranjitsinh Raje Bhosale and Ajay Gadkari. The court also denied a request raised by National Investigation Agency (NIA) for a temporary stay for appeal before the Supreme Court.

Babu was arrested by the NIA in July 2020 for his alleged links with the Revolutionary Democratic Front and the banned CPI (Maoist). On October 3, the High Court had reserved its verdict, noting that the decision would be based not on the merits of the case but on the fact that the petitioner had spent an unreasonably long time in jail without trial.

Under the bail conditions, Babu, like the other accused in the case, cannot leave Maharashtra without the Mumbai Sessions Court's permission. The order states that the accused must deposit their passports, share their current addresses and phone numbers with the NIA, and use only one mobile phone that must remain switched on and charged at all times. The judge also directed Babu to appear before the investigating officer once a week.

During the hearings, Babu's lawyer Yug Chaudhary argued that his prolonged incarceration without trial violated his fundamental rights. "His incarceration is the only goal of the investigative agency,” he said, pointing out that no charges had been framed even after more than five years.

On the other hand, the NIA opposed the bail, arguing that Babu played a direct role in the alleged conspiracy and that the evidence collected from seized documents and electronic devices linked him to Maoist activities. Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the NIA, said bail cannot be granted solely on the basis of long imprisonment in cases involving serious offences.