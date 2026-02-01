ETV Bharat / state

Bhilwara Textile Industry Eyes India-EU FTA Boost To Export

The yarn produced in Bhilwara is famous for its quality, while the Geographic Indication (GI) tag gives it a significant advantage. ( ETV Bharat )

Bhilwara: Famous as Rajasthan's 'Textile City', Bhilwara is poised to write a new chapter on the global stage, with the historic free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union (EU) bringing smiles to the faces of its textile entrepreneurs. This agreement is considered a 'game changer' for Bhilwara's textile industry, which will not only transform export figures but also create thousands of employment opportunities. Prem Swaroop Garg, senior vice-president of the Bhilwara Textile Trade Federation, welcomed the Centre's initiative, stating that the impact of the deal will be visible across the country's business landscape. "Bhilwara's current annual export figures stand at approximately Rs 7,000 crore, which is expected to exceed Rs 10,000 crore in the coming years. Given the current situation in Bangladesh, international buyers are now turning to India, and Bhilwara is directly benefiting from this," he added. About 20 spinning units spread across the city produce 5.50 lakh tons of cotton yarn annually. Out of a total turnover of Rs 15,000 crore, Rs 7,000 crore worth of goods are exported every year. Of this, Rs 1,000 crore worth of cotton and PV yarn is exported to major countries among the 27 EU member states, including Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, Belgium, Bulgaria, Portugal, and Romania. About 20 spinning units spread across the city produce 5.50 lakh tons of cotton yarn annually. (ETV Bharat)