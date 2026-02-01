Bhilwara Textile Industry Eyes India-EU FTA Boost To Export
The removal of the 12% import duty is expected to increase exports from the current Rs 7,000 crore to 10,000 crore to major European countries.
Bhilwara: Famous as Rajasthan's 'Textile City', Bhilwara is poised to write a new chapter on the global stage, with the historic free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union (EU) bringing smiles to the faces of its textile entrepreneurs. This agreement is considered a 'game changer' for Bhilwara's textile industry, which will not only transform export figures but also create thousands of employment opportunities.
Prem Swaroop Garg, senior vice-president of the Bhilwara Textile Trade Federation, welcomed the Centre's initiative, stating that the impact of the deal will be visible across the country's business landscape. "Bhilwara's current annual export figures stand at approximately Rs 7,000 crore, which is expected to exceed Rs 10,000 crore in the coming years. Given the current situation in Bangladesh, international buyers are now turning to India, and Bhilwara is directly benefiting from this," he added.
About 20 spinning units spread across the city produce 5.50 lakh tons of cotton yarn annually. Out of a total turnover of Rs 15,000 crore, Rs 7,000 crore worth of goods are exported every year. Of this, Rs 1,000 crore worth of cotton and PV yarn is exported to major countries among the 27 EU member states, including Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, Belgium, Bulgaria, Portugal, and Romania.
The implementation of FTA will see the waiver of approximately 12% import duty on textiles, making Bhilwara's yarn and textile products more competitive in Europe, Garg said. "This will increase the demand for Bhilwara's textile yarn and garments in other European countries. Under the agreement, Indian textiles will gain access to the European market with reduced or zero import duty. Currently, these products are subject to an import duty of approximately 12%. With the tariff reduction, textiles, yarn, and garments manufactured in Bhilwara will be able to compete directly with rival countries like China and Bangladesh," he added.
RK Jain, honorary general secretary of the Mewar Chamber of Commerce, said the EU's massive import market, worth Rs 22.9 lakh crore, has now opened up for Bhilwara. "This will make our products more competitive in the international market. Currently, Bhilwara exports yarn worth approximately Rs 1,000 crore to countries like Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, and Portugal, which is projected to increase to Rs 2,000 crore by 2031," he added.
The yarn produced in Bhilwara is famous for its quality, while the Geographic Indication (GI) tag gives it a significant advantage. Its proximity to both the Mumbai and Mundra ports makes shipping cheaper and more convenient compared to other states.
The deal will prove to be a lifeline for small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), as the zero-duty tariff will accelerate the export of ready-made garments, strengthening local stitching units and ancillary industries. The industry believes that Bhilwara's textile sector will reach its pinnacle between 2027 and 2031.
