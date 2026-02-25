Bhilwara Facility Emerges As Training Centre In 'Cow Science'
The Madhav Cow Service and Research Centre is training people in cow rearing and making medicines from cow urine, along with organic fertilisers.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
Bhilwara: The Madhav Cow Service and Research Centre, located near Upnagarpur locality of Bhilwara, has emerged as a centre of learning in cow rearing and making medicines from cow urine along with organic fertilisers. Youth, farmers, entrepreneurs and educated individuals from various states across India are coming here to study 'cow science'.
It is claimed that cow science is a confluence of traditional knowledge and applied science that is aimed at reviving indigenous cattle breeds on the verge of extinction. In 2003, the Centre was established about 17 km from Bhilwara city. Those running the Centre say that the initiative is not limited to animal conservation alone. It is a holistic approach that weaves science, culture and sustainability into the fabric of rural life while preparing the next generation to conserve and promote local cow breeds.
This Centre teaches how to care for these breeds. A spokesperson of Madhav Gaushala Trust, Govind Kumar Sodani, said that the entire cowshed and research centre is located on approximately 16 bighas of land. "The complex also houses a temple of Lord Shri Sanwalia Seth, where a large number of devotees come to visit the deity. Fodder arrangements for the cows are made on 25 bighas of land," he said.
Workshops are held for farmers where they are taught how to earn an income by keeping cows. Farmers, entrepreneurs and youth from Rajasthan as well as other states attend the workshops and, after participating in the training, inspire other youth and farmers to adopt cow rearing.
The cowshed also houses a Panchagavya Clinic where medicines are made from cow urine, milk, ghee and yogurt. There is also a chemical laboratory in the premises. The Centre officials disclosed that it currently holds 35 licenses to manufacture medicines.
It is learnt that since 2003, 22 workshops have been held at this facility, where 400 persons were trained. After returning to their villages, they are now producing fertiliser from cow dung and, along with medicines from cow dung.
The Centre's manager, Ajit Singh, said that there are four breeds of cow at the Centre, including Tharparkar, Gir, Rathi and Sahiwal. All these breeds are leading in terms of milk production. He said that cows of the indigenous breed are given nutritious food at the Centre, and they produce good-quality milk.
He said an indigenous cow produces four to eight litres of milk daily, and farmers from the area are also bringing their cows of the indigenous breed for good milk production.
The trainees at the Centre are taught how to make vermicompost, cow rearing, producing gobar gas along with Panchagavya. They are also taught about making cow-based products without machinery so they can become financially independent.
The Centre's officials said that farmers affiliated with Bhilwara Milk Producers Cooperative Association and Saras Dairy also come here for training. They claimed that the youth being trained here is moving towards organic farming. They raise cows at home, prepare vermicompost from their cow dung and spray this vermicompost on their crops, achieving good yields.
A farmer from Beawar district, Mahavir Prasad Sharma, said that after being trained at the Centre, he set up a vermicompost plant with guidance from the Agriculture Department officials and now supplies fertilisers, medicines and earthworms to Ajmer, Bhilwara and Beawar districts. This has provided him with employment.
"I currently earn Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 per month. All farmers should abandon chemical farming and adopt organic farming. Many diseases that are spreading can be avoided by practicing organic farming," he claimed.
