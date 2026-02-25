ETV Bharat / state

Bhilwara Facility Emerges As Training Centre In 'Cow Science'

Bhilwara: The Madhav Cow Service and Research Centre, located near Upnagarpur locality of Bhilwara, has emerged as a centre of learning in cow rearing and making medicines from cow urine along with organic fertilisers. Youth, farmers, entrepreneurs and educated individuals from various states across India are coming here to study 'cow science'.

It is claimed that cow science is a confluence of traditional knowledge and applied science that is aimed at reviving indigenous cattle breeds on the verge of extinction. In 2003, the Centre was established about 17 km from Bhilwara city. Those running the Centre say that the initiative is not limited to animal conservation alone. It is a holistic approach that weaves science, culture and sustainability into the fabric of rural life while preparing the next generation to conserve and promote local cow breeds.

Madhav Cow Service and Research Centre (ETV Bharat)

This Centre teaches how to care for these breeds. A spokesperson of Madhav Gaushala Trust, Govind Kumar Sodani, said that the entire cowshed and research centre is located on approximately 16 bighas of land. "The complex also houses a temple of Lord Shri Sanwalia Seth, where a large number of devotees come to visit the deity. Fodder arrangements for the cows are made on 25 bighas of land," he said.

Workshops are held for farmers where they are taught how to earn an income by keeping cows. Farmers, entrepreneurs and youth from Rajasthan as well as other states attend the workshops and, after participating in the training, inspire other youth and farmers to adopt cow rearing.

The cowshed also houses a Panchagavya Clinic where medicines are made from cow urine, milk, ghee and yogurt. There is also a chemical laboratory in the premises. The Centre officials disclosed that it currently holds 35 licenses to manufacture medicines.