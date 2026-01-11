Bhilawara Woman Kills Own Children, Cops Say Outcome Of Serious Illness
Mandalgarh SHO Ghanshyam Meena said Sanju Devi (30) has lumps on her body and sores in the throat, which led to her fear of death.
Published : January 11, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST
Bhilwara: In a shocking case from Rajasthan's Bhilwara, a woman brutally murdered her two children and attempted to take her own life on Sunday, police said.
Mandalgarh police station house officer (SHO) Ghanshyam Meena said the incident took place in Manpura village, where Sanju Devi Teli (30) murdered her children, Neha (10) and Bheru (6). Preliminary investigation suggests that she was suffering from a serious illness, with lumps on her boy and sores in the throat, which led to her fear of death. The tragic act is believed to be the outcome of that fear," he added.
Meena said Sanju, wife of tent business owner Raju Lal Telu (35), first killed her two children and attempted to end her life, in which she sustained serious injuries and fell unconscious. The police, with the help of the Forensic Science Laboratory(FSL) team, collected evidence from the spot. "The bodies of the children have been handed over to family members following an autopsy at Mandalgarh Hospital. Sanju Devi has been admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Bhilwara, where she is undergoing treatment," he added.
A murder case has been registered against her, and the investigation has started, Meena said, adding that the preliminary investigation didn't point to any family dispute or other reason, and it appears that Sanju's fear of death due to her incurable illness was the sole motive for her actions.
Also Read