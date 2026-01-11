ETV Bharat / state

Bhilawara Woman Kills Own Children, Cops Say Outcome Of Serious Illness

Family members of the woman at the hospital where she is undergoing treatment. ( ETV Bharat )

Bhilwara: In a shocking case from Rajasthan's Bhilwara, a woman brutally murdered her two children and attempted to take her own life on Sunday, police said. Mandalgarh police station house officer (SHO) Ghanshyam Meena said the incident took place in Manpura village, where Sanju Devi Teli (30) murdered her children, Neha (10) and Bheru (6). Preliminary investigation suggests that she was suffering from a serious illness, with lumps on her boy and sores in the throat, which led to her fear of death. The tragic act is believed to be the outcome of that fear," he added.