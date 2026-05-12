ETV Bharat / state

Bhilai’s Sushmita Singh Secures AIR 32 in UPSC Indian Forest Service Exam 2025

Bhilai (Chhattisgarh): Repeated setbacks came her way but could not deter her. Moments of self-doubt clouded her but she emerged above it all. For Bhilai’s Sushmita Singh, relentless preparation never stopped and today, she has cleared one of the toughest and prestigious exams - Indian Forest Service Examination 2025 - by securing All India Rank 32.

A journey filled with rough rides made Sushmita strong enough not to give up. Though she cleared the UPSC mains examination multiple times, the final selection kept slipping away. There were phases when she was disappointed, uncertain and exhausted but every time she bounced with a bang. She duly credits it to her family, especially her father, Bhanu Pratap Singh, who kept her morale high and pursued her to continue.

Bhilai’s Sushmita Singh Secures AIR 32 in UPSC Indian Forest Service Exam 2025 (ETV Bharat)

Himself a retired forest officer, Sushmita's father had been instrumental in seeding in her the ambition to clear the UPSC exams ever since she was a kid. And she did follow in her father's footsteps.

Sushmita began her UPSC preparation in 2019 after leaving her engineering job so that she can concentrate entirely on the examination. A Computer Science graduate from UPES Dehradun, she had completed her schooling at Delhi Public School Bhilai. Her early education took place in Rajnandgaon and Bilaspur.

Coming from a family that was deeply connected to forests and wildlife, Sushmita, inherently, developed an emotional connect with nature from a young age. Her father who retired from the Forest Department in 2024 cannot but be the most happiest person today. "Nothing makes more more proud to see my daughter join the same service. There can be no bigger happiness than leaving your successor in the same department where you worked,” he said.