Bhilai’s Sushmita Singh Secures AIR 32 in UPSC Indian Forest Service Exam 2025
After years of failed attempts and self-doubt, Chhattisgarh’s Sushmita Singh secured AIR 32 in UPSC IFS, fulfilling her childhood dream of serving forests.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
Bhilai (Chhattisgarh): Repeated setbacks came her way but could not deter her. Moments of self-doubt clouded her but she emerged above it all. For Bhilai’s Sushmita Singh, relentless preparation never stopped and today, she has cleared one of the toughest and prestigious exams - Indian Forest Service Examination 2025 - by securing All India Rank 32.
A journey filled with rough rides made Sushmita strong enough not to give up. Though she cleared the UPSC mains examination multiple times, the final selection kept slipping away. There were phases when she was disappointed, uncertain and exhausted but every time she bounced with a bang. She duly credits it to her family, especially her father, Bhanu Pratap Singh, who kept her morale high and pursued her to continue.
Himself a retired forest officer, Sushmita's father had been instrumental in seeding in her the ambition to clear the UPSC exams ever since she was a kid. And she did follow in her father's footsteps.
Sushmita began her UPSC preparation in 2019 after leaving her engineering job so that she can concentrate entirely on the examination. A Computer Science graduate from UPES Dehradun, she had completed her schooling at Delhi Public School Bhilai. Her early education took place in Rajnandgaon and Bilaspur.
Coming from a family that was deeply connected to forests and wildlife, Sushmita, inherently, developed an emotional connect with nature from a young age. Her father who retired from the Forest Department in 2024 cannot but be the most happiest person today. "Nothing makes more more proud to see my daughter join the same service. There can be no bigger happiness than leaving your successor in the same department where you worked,” he said.
Sushmita said she now wants to work in wildlife conservation and at the same time ensure that local communities living near forests are included in development and conservation efforts. “I want to work for wildlife conservation as much as for the local people,” she said.
Ask her the mantra of her success and she says, "Discipline, consistency, yoga, meditation, friends and the unflinching support of parents." However she has an important message to share for the future aspirants. "Failures should not become reasons to quit, rather become stepping stones. Keep your mindset positive throughout the UPSC journey. This is a wonderful service, so stay committed,” Sushmita adds.
Her mother, Hina Singh, recalled how the family nurtured Sushmita’s learning habits from childhood. She said the family always focused on creating a positive environment at home rather than pressuring her. “She is hard working no doubt. But her faith in God is one of the biggest factors behind her success,” Hina said.
She fondly remembered making her daughter read books every morning and teaching her spellings through songs. “I would ask her to teach me on the blackboard and she loved donning the role of a teacher. That is probably why she always studied happily,” she added.
Bhanu Pratap admitted he was initially worried when Sushmita decided to leave her engineering job for UPSC preparation. In today’s uncertain times, quitting a stable job was not an easy choice. But months of preparation later and repeated attempts, he encouraged her not to retreat. “When you have already stepped midway, you should move forward, not step back,” he told his daughter during one of her lowest phases.
Sushmita had moved to Delhi for coaching after the pandemic, continuing her preparation with renewed determination. Finally she achieved success in her sixth attempt. Her path to success will probably now be taken as a template for many who lose faith on themselves after one or two attempts.
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