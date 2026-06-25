Bhilai Woman Duped Of Rs 85 Lakh After Threat Of Ghosts, Promises Of Huge Returns
The accused reportedly lured the woman into paying money by promising to resolve her family problems through a special pooja and sorcery.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 2:28 PM IST
Durg: A woman from Bhilai was duped of Rs 85 lakh over promises that her domestic problems would be resolved by special prayers and sorcery and also offering her huge returns on investments.
Bhilai Nagar Kotwali Police registered a case against the accused, Pawan Badhauliya following a complaint by the victim woman Sangeeta Kashyap.
According to the complainant, she met Badhauliya, who is from Jabalpur, at a family function in Raipur in 2023. During the conversation, the woman mentioned her family problems, after which the accused claimed he could remove those problems through a special pooja and sorcery.
It is alleged that he kept demanding money from the woman by instilling fear of planetary problems, ghosts and jinn. He told her that a secret pooja was being performed in Jabalpur and that if the pooja is incomplete, her family will be in trouble.
According to the victim, the accused also claimed that if a special pooja was not performed then her husband might meet with a serious accident. He took one and a half lakh rupees that time. Later, the woman's husband died in a road accident, and the accused took advantage of this to collect more money.
The accused made the woman's son deposit lakhs of rupees in the name of investment by promising huge profits in the stock market and online trading. He occasionally asked her for money using various pretexts, claiming he was in jail, that his mother needed an operation, or that a family crisis had occurred.
When the woman asked for her money back, the accused sent her a picture of a cut hand on WhatsApp and pressured her. The woman alleged that she gave the accused about Rs 85 lakh.
The police are investigating the case and the search for the accused continues. Bhilai ASP Mani Shankar Chandra said Kashyap has lodged a complaint against Pawan Badhauliya and further investigation is underway.