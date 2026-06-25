ETV Bharat / state

Bhilai Woman Duped Of Rs 85 Lakh After Threat Of Ghosts, Promises Of Huge Returns

Durg: A woman from Bhilai was duped of Rs 85 lakh over promises that her domestic problems would be resolved by special prayers and sorcery and also offering her huge returns on investments.

Bhilai Nagar Kotwali Police registered a case against the accused, Pawan Badhauliya following a complaint by the victim woman Sangeeta Kashyap.

According to the complainant, she met Badhauliya, who is from Jabalpur, at a family function in Raipur in 2023. During the conversation, the woman mentioned her family problems, after which the accused claimed he could remove those problems through a special pooja and sorcery.

It is alleged that he kept demanding money from the woman by instilling fear of planetary problems, ghosts and jinn. He told her that a secret pooja was being performed in Jabalpur and that if the pooja is incomplete, her family will be in trouble.