ETV Bharat / state

Bhilai Man Held For Killing Live-In Partner Amid Drunken Brawl

Bhilai: Cracking the sensational case of a woman's body found stuffed in a sack in a drain near the Chandra Maurya underpass under the Supela police station of Chhattisgarh's Bhilai on December 13, the police on Thursday said she was killed by her live-in partner amid a heated argument between the duo while drinking alcohol. The accused has been arrested.

The decomposed body was sent for a post-mortem to Chandulal Medical College in Durg, and her identity was confirmed by her sister-in-law from a tattoo on her hand. Subsequently, she filed a complaint at the Supela police station against Tularam Banjare, who was in a live-in relationship with the deceased. Police said the deceased was married twice, but neither lasted for long.

Banjare confessed to the crime during the investigation, saying that the woman was an alcohol addict and she frequently argued at home. She also quarrelled with people in the neighbourhood, which was tarnishing his reputation. On the day of the incident, they were drinking alcohol when an argument ensued, during which he grabbed her by the neck and slammed her against a wall, resulting in her death.