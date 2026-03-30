Bhetaura Panchayat In Bihar Becomes Maternal and Infant Mortality Free With Simple Intervention
The Panchayat is Home Delivery Free since the Head converted her personal vehicle into a 24X7 ambulance to transport pregnant women to hospital in time.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 2:02 PM IST
Gaya: Bhetaura Panchayat of Gaya district has set an example in curtailing maternal and infant mortality. Interventions at the behest of the former Panchayat Head Anita Devi and her husband Dilip Kumar Yadav, who is the current Head, have ensured that there are no more deliveries being conducted at home and all the births are taking place at health centres.
The 'Bhetaura Model' has found mention even in the United States, as former President Bill Clinton’s Advisor Robert Rosen visited the Panchayat in 2025 and reviewed the work related to social change, health and nutrition. He acknowledged that problems are being addressed better at the local level through the leadership of the Panchayat Head and public participation. He also noted that such examples of community participation are rare even in the United States.
The locals recall that previously reaching the Tankuppa Community Health Centre located 30 km away was a challenge as ambulances would not reach on time, causing delays for the pregnant women who were into labour. This resulted in mortalities and risky deliveries.
But in 2021-22, Anita Devi converted her personal Bolero vehicle into an ambulance and added essential amenities, including oxygen. She launched a 24x7 service by hiring a driver at her own expense and dedicated the vehicle to the villagers. As a result, the families didn't have to wait and were able to reach the health centre in time, which led to safe deliveries.
"I became the Head for the second time in 2021. I felt the pain of pregnant women. Deliveries took place at home. After the ambulance service started, hundreds of women have delivered in government hospitals. Our Panchayat is 'home delivery free', and we have zero per cent maternal and infant mortality rates," Anita said.
In 2025, her husband, Dilip became the Head and continued this initiative. The Panchayat has seen significant changes in the last five years. Now, over 95% of deliveries take place in hospitals. Pregnant women are transported to hospitals on time, significantly reducing the risk.
Since 2021, over 1,000 deliveries have been ensured in hospitals and in most cases, the village ambulance played an important role. Zero maternal and infant mortality has been recorded in the last five years.
"Previously, deliveries took place at home, putting both mother and child at risk. Many deaths occurred. Now, this Panchayat has become home delivery free as nearly 95% pregnant women are delivering in hospitals," said Dilip.
On March 20, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited Mayapur village under Bhetaura Panchayat during his Samriddhi Yatra. He visited the stall put up by Dilip Yadav that proudly displayed ‘Home Delivery Free Panchayat’ and praised the initiative.
The Head provides pregnant women with assurance letters with information about safe delivery, government schemes and health facilities. A continuous awareness campaign is conducted in coordination with Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers, Anganwadis and the Health Department.
The assurance letter states, "Your little guest is about to arrive. A healthy mother and a healthy child play a crucial role in building a strong nation. As the Village Head, I have a responsibility to provide accurate information. As a public representative, I have pledged that in the future, no home births will take place." The letter carries the Head's mobile number.
The villagers are assured of free delivery in a government hospital for both normal and complicated cases under the supervision of skilled doctors and trained nurses. Full postpartum medical care is provided for the newborn. The villagers are asked to maintain a three-year gap between children to ensure the mother's health and the child's proper development.
They are asked to stay in regular contact with ASHA workers for services. The Health Department provides free vaccinations, a birth certificate, a sum of Rs 1,400 under the Janani Suraksha Yojana. A first-time mother receives Rs 5,000 under the Matri Vandan Yojana, and a second-time mother receives Rs 2,000 from the hospital.
"Although we don't have official data yet, there are also almost no cases of tuberculosis and filariasis in this Panchayat," said Gaya’s District Programme Manager, Nilesh Kumar.
Vector Borne Disease Control Officer Dr ME Haq said, "There are currently no cases of filariasis in the Bhetaura Panchayat. Previously, there were cases here, but now they have decreased drastically. However, one has to wait three years to be declared filariasis-free."
A simple initiative that began by converting a private vehicle into an ambulance is proving to be a lifesaving intervention for thousands of people, making the Panchayat a model for the entire country.