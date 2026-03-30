ETV Bharat / state

Bhetaura Panchayat In Bihar Becomes Maternal and Infant Mortality Free With Simple Intervention

Gaya: Bhetaura Panchayat of Gaya district has set an example in curtailing maternal and infant mortality. Interventions at the behest of the former Panchayat Head Anita Devi and her husband Dilip Kumar Yadav, who is the current Head, have ensured that there are no more deliveries being conducted at home and all the births are taking place at health centres.

The 'Bhetaura Model' has found mention even in the United States, as former President Bill Clinton’s Advisor Robert Rosen visited the Panchayat in 2025 and reviewed the work related to social change, health and nutrition. He acknowledged that problems are being addressed better at the local level through the leadership of the Panchayat Head and public participation. He also noted that such examples of community participation are rare even in the United States.

The locals recall that previously reaching the Tankuppa Community Health Centre located 30 km away was a challenge as ambulances would not reach on time, causing delays for the pregnant women who were into labour. This resulted in mortalities and risky deliveries.

But in 2021-22, Anita Devi converted her personal Bolero vehicle into an ambulance and added essential amenities, including oxygen. She launched a 24x7 service by hiring a driver at her own expense and dedicated the vehicle to the villagers. As a result, the families didn't have to wait and were able to reach the health centre in time, which led to safe deliveries.

"I became the Head for the second time in 2021. I felt the pain of pregnant women. Deliveries took place at home. After the ambulance service started, hundreds of women have delivered in government hospitals. Our Panchayat is 'home delivery free', and we have zero per cent maternal and infant mortality rates," Anita said.

In 2025, her husband, Dilip became the Head and continued this initiative. The Panchayat has seen significant changes in the last five years. Now, over 95% of deliveries take place in hospitals. Pregnant women are transported to hospitals on time, significantly reducing the risk.

Since 2021, over 1,000 deliveries have been ensured in hospitals and in most cases, the village ambulance played an important role. Zero maternal and infant mortality has been recorded in the last five years.

"Previously, deliveries took place at home, putting both mother and child at risk. Many deaths occurred. Now, this Panchayat has become home delivery free as nearly 95% pregnant women are delivering in hospitals," said Dilip.