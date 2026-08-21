ETV Bharat / state

Opposition Steps Up Attack On Gujarat Govt As Death Toll In Bhavnagar Liquor Tragedy Rises To 8

Bhavnagar: Opposition parties in Gujarat stepped up pressure on the state government as the death toll in the Bhavnagar spurious liquor tragedy rose to eight, with another 25 people undergoing treatment. While the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have questioned the state government over the incident, the former has announced statewide protests as well.

A total of 61 people were affected, of whom, 10 have been discharged, according to the Bhavnagar district administration. According to Bhavnagar SDM Akshar Vyas, 15 of the 25 people currently undergoing treatment are in normal condition, while five are in ICU, four critical and one on ventilator.

Congress Demands SIT Probe

Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda criticised the state government over the Bhavnagar tragedy and alleged that the BJP government was violating the prohibition law.

Chavda alleged that trucks carrying liquor were being brought into the state every day and claimed that police stations were paying money to the government. He demanded an investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a sitting High Court judge.

The Congress has also announced statewide protests over the Bhavnagar liquor tragedy.

Congress leader and Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani visited patients undergoing treatment at Sir Takhtasinhji General Hospital (Sir T Hospital) in Bhavnagar. Local leaders were also present during his visit.

Mevani questioned the action taken against police personnel, saying, "The wickets of constables, head constables, ASIs and PSIs are falling, but SPs and IGs are not being questioned."

He alleged that some officials of the State Monitoring Cell (SMC) were also "compromised". Mevani also alleged that some people who had earlier served as police chiefs in districts where they had the opportunity to earn crores of rupees, were later "set" in the SMC.