Opposition Steps Up Attack On Gujarat Govt As Death Toll In Bhavnagar Liquor Tragedy Rises To 8
Five patients remain in intensive care, four are critical and one is on ventilator, as hospitals continue treating those affected.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 1:36 PM IST
Bhavnagar: Opposition parties in Gujarat stepped up pressure on the state government as the death toll in the Bhavnagar spurious liquor tragedy rose to eight, with another 25 people undergoing treatment. While the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have questioned the state government over the incident, the former has announced statewide protests as well.
A total of 61 people were affected, of whom, 10 have been discharged, according to the Bhavnagar district administration. According to Bhavnagar SDM Akshar Vyas, 15 of the 25 people currently undergoing treatment are in normal condition, while five are in ICU, four critical and one on ventilator.
Congress Demands SIT Probe
Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda criticised the state government over the Bhavnagar tragedy and alleged that the BJP government was violating the prohibition law.
Chavda alleged that trucks carrying liquor were being brought into the state every day and claimed that police stations were paying money to the government. He demanded an investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a sitting High Court judge.
The Congress has also announced statewide protests over the Bhavnagar liquor tragedy.
Congress leader and Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani visited patients undergoing treatment at Sir Takhtasinhji General Hospital (Sir T Hospital) in Bhavnagar. Local leaders were also present during his visit.
Mevani questioned the action taken against police personnel, saying, "The wickets of constables, head constables, ASIs and PSIs are falling, but SPs and IGs are not being questioned."
He alleged that some officials of the State Monitoring Cell (SMC) were also "compromised". Mevani also alleged that some people who had earlier served as police chiefs in districts where they had the opportunity to earn crores of rupees, were later "set" in the SMC.
Mevani alleged that the Gujarat BJP government and the Home Minister wanted to earn crores of rupees from illegal liquor trade, and claimed that the Bhavnagar spurious liquor tragedy was a result of this greed.
Gopal Italia, Kejriwal Attack Government, BJP
AAP leader and MLA Gopal Italia also visited victims undergoing treatment at Sir T Hospital in Bhavnagar and criticised the state government. Recalling the Botad-Barwala spurious liquor tragedy, Italia said it was painful that another such incident had occurred in Gujarat. He said that three years ago, he had raised the issue at the same place and warned that the government would have to face the consequences.
Italia pointed out that patients were once again being treated in the same hospital, on the same beds and at the same place. He said spurious liquor tragedies were occurring in different districts of Gujarat and claimed that women were being widowed as a result.
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also targeted the BJP over the tragedy through a post on X. Kejriwal said Gujarat has prohibition, yet people were losing their lives after consuming spurious liquor. He questioned how such incidents could continue despite the BJP having governed the state for the last 30 years. He alleged that the BJP government had turned Gujarat into a centre for the illegal liquor trade.
Police Action After Eight Deaths; Accused Get 10-Day Remand
Following the deaths, the investigation into the Bhavnagar spurious liquor tragedy has been handed over to the SMC on the orders of the state police chief. The SMC, in turn, has extended its investigation to Gujarat and other states, to trace the network linked to the incident.
Police officials and personnel have also faced action over alleged negligence. Police inspectors of the local Crime Branch, Vartej Police Station, and other police officials and personnel have been suspended.
A local court has granted 10-day police remand to 13 accused in the case, including the alleged main accused Raees. After their remand was granted, the accused were brought for medical examination. According to information provided, police had previously registered six liquor-related cases.
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