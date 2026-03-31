ETV Bharat / state

Bhavnagar Murder Case: Gujarat High Court Changes Verdict, Orders Son’s Release After 11 Years

Ahmedabad: In a significant legal development in a case involving the murder of his own mother in Bhavnagar, the Gujarat High Court has granted major relief to the accused son, overturning an earlier conviction.

In 2016, the Bhavnagar Sessions Court had convicted the accused under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 (murder) and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

However, the High Court has now modified the verdict, stating that the case does not amount to “murder” but was the result of a sudden altercation.

The court observed that there was no premeditated intent on the part of the accused to kill his mother. Based on this, the offence has been reclassified under IPC Section 304 (Part I), which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Case Details

According to case details, the accused and his 60-year-old mother had an argument over tea and household chores. As the dispute escalated, the youth lost his temper and attacked his mother on the head with a knife, which was found at the scene. She later died in the hospital due to severe injuries.