ETV Bharat / state

Bhavnagar Illicit Liquor Tragedy Claims Life Of 35-Year-Old, Family Demands Accountability And Impartial Probe

BHAVNAGAR: The illicit liquor tragedy in Gujarat's Bhavnagar claimed the life of 35-year-old Jayesh Jitubhai Bhatti, the sole breadwinner for his family. Bhatti's death due to consumption of spurious liquor has yet again brought to fore lax enforcement in a dry state like Gujarat where production, sale and consumption of alcohol is banned.

Bhatti, a resident of Bhagwati Circle in the city’s Kaliyabid locality, passed away on Wednesday night during treatment for toxic alcohol poisoning. He was the sole breadwinner for his family and is survived by his wife, a three-year-old daughter, and a four-month-old son.

According to family members, Bhatti purchased illicit liquor from an illegal bootlegger on Monday. Unaware of the danger, his family only recognized the gravity of the situation on Wednesday morning when Bhatti woke up complaining of sudden vision loss and severe dizziness—classic symptoms of methanol toxicity.