Bhavnagar Illicit Liquor Tragedy Claims Life Of 35-Year-Old, Family Demands Accountability And Impartial Probe
Bhatti, a resident of Bhagwati Circle in the city’s Kaliyabid locality, passed away on Wednesday night during treatment for toxic alcohol poisoning, reports Chirag Trivedi.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 3:47 PM IST
BHAVNAGAR: The illicit liquor tragedy in Gujarat's Bhavnagar claimed the life of 35-year-old Jayesh Jitubhai Bhatti, the sole breadwinner for his family. Bhatti's death due to consumption of spurious liquor has yet again brought to fore lax enforcement in a dry state like Gujarat where production, sale and consumption of alcohol is banned.
Bhatti, a resident of Bhagwati Circle in the city’s Kaliyabid locality, passed away on Wednesday night during treatment for toxic alcohol poisoning. He was the sole breadwinner for his family and is survived by his wife, a three-year-old daughter, and a four-month-old son.
According to family members, Bhatti purchased illicit liquor from an illegal bootlegger on Monday. Unaware of the danger, his family only recognized the gravity of the situation on Wednesday morning when Bhatti woke up complaining of sudden vision loss and severe dizziness—classic symptoms of methanol toxicity.
He was rushed to a local hospital and placed on ventilator support. Though medical staff successfully conducted a dialysis procedure to flush toxins from his system, Bhatti’s condition worsened while being transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He died within 10 minutes of the transfer.
Bhatti was cremated at the Sindhunagar crematorium. Angered over the incident and demanding accountability, Bhatti’s elder brother, Yogesh, and local community leader Rajubhai Parmar appealed to state authorities and law enforcement to launch a comprehensive investigation into the supply chain of illicit liquor. They urged the government to take strict action against those responsible for manufacturing and distributing deadly counterfeit liquor to ensure justice for the victim's family.
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