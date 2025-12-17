ETV Bharat / state

Bhavnagar Engineering Students Develop Smart Gloves To Aid Deaf, Mute And The Bedridden

Regarding this, Viraj Chauhan, a final-year student at Sir Bhavsinhji Polytechnic Institute (SBPI), a government run pioneer institution offering advanced diploma courses in technical education and affiliated with the Gujarat Technological University (GTU), explained that he is working on a micro-project in Advanced Manufacturing Systems in the Mechanical Engineering Department.

These smart gloves can be worn by patients or disabled individuals on their hands, allowing them to communicate their needs to others through finger movements. With minimal effort, they can indicate whether they need water, food, or need to go to the restroom. Thus, it can be very useful.

Bhavnagar: Engineering students from Bhavnagar have developed smart hand gloves that could prove to be a boon for deaf, mute and bedridden individuals. The smart gloves are designed to address the problem of the physically challenged in communicating their needs.

His project is a sign language translator using RD Nano. The aim of this project is to facilitate communication for deaf and mute people. This project was developed to enable people in society to understand and communicate with those who are deaf and mute.

Chauhan added that their project is an attempt to bridge this communication gap. They have developed smart gloves with a sensor on each finger. A screen is attached and the finger movements are translated into text on the screen. For example, if the person wants water, raising a finger will display the word "water." They have included features for various needs, including going to the restroom, so that the other person can immediately understand what the individual wants.

Chauhan said that if a person is paralyzed or bedridden and cannot stand or speak, they can easily communicate with others using these gloves. If a person is illiterate, they have planned to upgrade it in the future by adding a speaker. This involves direct communication to understand what the person needs. However, this project took us a week to complete and cost approximately Rs. 1200.

J.R. Vaghela, the Principal of Sir Bhavsinhji Polytechnic College, told ETV Bharat that this project could prove to be a boon for deaf and mute people, especially those who are bedridden and unable to move or speak.

The significant aspect is that this project, created by college students as part of a project, could prove to be a blessing for many people in the future and could make it much easier for them to communicate with others.