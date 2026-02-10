ETV Bharat / state

Bhavnagar Emerges As Key Producer Of American Corn

Bhavnagar (Gujarat): Having traditionally cultivated cotton, peanuts and onions, the farmers of Bhavnagar district in Saurashtra have taken to growing American corn in a big way, giving it preference over the indigenous maize. There is a high demand for American corn that also gets infested with caterpillars.

The year 2024-25 saw the highest cultivation of American corn in Bhavnagar in 898 hectares of land in the last five years.

A farmer, Kishorbhai, who lives in Andhariwad of Ghogha taluka of Bhavnagar district, told ETV Bharat, "I have been cultivating American corn since 2008. Due to the presence of sugar in American corn, its price is higher. I sell American corn at the rate of Rs 20 to Rs 25 per kg. Apart from this, this maize is also used for fodder. I grow American corn on two to three bighas every year. It gives good profit. In this way, an income of Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000 rupees is earned from one bigha of land.”

The Agriculture Officer at Bhavnagar Zilla Panchayat, M. Rizwan, disclosed that a large number of farmers in the Kajavadar belt near Shihor in Bhavnagar district grow American corn. Along with this, retail corn is also cultivated. “However, this crop is also at risk from the armyworm caterpillar, which is also known as the four-spotted armyworm. But if proper care is taken from the beginning by spraying Neem oil or chemical pesticides, its infestation can be prevented,” he disclosed.