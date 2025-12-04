ETV Bharat / state

Bhavnagar CMSCRI Scientist Develops Affordable And Easy To Use UTI Detection Kit

Bhavnagar: A scientist at Bhavnagar's Central Science and Marine Chemicals Research Institute (CMSCRI) has come out with a kit for detecting urine infection that allows to carry out tests anywhere and is around 80 per cent cheaper than the cost of the test elsewhere. Presently, people in the remote areas have to get their tests done in urban centres and get reports from there only.

This kit performs the test in less time and can be particularly useful in rural areas where both men and women contact urinary tract infections (UTIs) while defecating.

Dr. S. Haldar, who is the Chief Scientist at CSMCRI, said, "This kit isn't just for women but for men as well. It is called a VAST kit that has a method for diagnosing UTis, which are a common condition affecting women more often than men. The gold standard is that the test is done within 48 to 72 hours. I've noticed that there aren't UTI test facilities available in Bhavnagar, and everyone goes to Ahmedabad, which is a waste of time."

Dr. Halder added, "By taking a urine sample and creating a simple membrane, we can tell with the naked eye whether there's a urine infection just by the change in colour. If there is an infection, we can also tell what type of infection it is and which bacteria caused it, and what is its antibiotic registered profile. This is important because antibiotics can be given when a UTI is detected, but doctors often have difficulty in getting the UTI results."

He said that with his kit, infections can be detected within six to seven hours of the test along with the bacteria involved and what antibiotics are appropriate to treat it. He added that the doctor can prescribe antibiotics immediately.

"This has two advantages. Firstly, the specific treatment begins immediately. Secondly, the bacteria causing the infection can be prevented from multiplying further in the body," he said.

He further explained how UTIs occur and pointed out that women are more likely to get them if the toilet is not clean. "These infections need to be treated immediately," he said.