Bhavnagar CMSCRI Scientist Develops Affordable And Easy To Use UTI Detection Kit
Dr. S Haldar's kit will bring down the cost of UTI tests considerably when it goes for mass production
Published : December 4, 2025 at 3:43 PM IST
Bhavnagar: A scientist at Bhavnagar's Central Science and Marine Chemicals Research Institute (CMSCRI) has come out with a kit for detecting urine infection that allows to carry out tests anywhere and is around 80 per cent cheaper than the cost of the test elsewhere. Presently, people in the remote areas have to get their tests done in urban centres and get reports from there only.
This kit performs the test in less time and can be particularly useful in rural areas where both men and women contact urinary tract infections (UTIs) while defecating.
Dr. S. Haldar, who is the Chief Scientist at CSMCRI, said, "This kit isn't just for women but for men as well. It is called a VAST kit that has a method for diagnosing UTis, which are a common condition affecting women more often than men. The gold standard is that the test is done within 48 to 72 hours. I've noticed that there aren't UTI test facilities available in Bhavnagar, and everyone goes to Ahmedabad, which is a waste of time."
Dr. Halder added, "By taking a urine sample and creating a simple membrane, we can tell with the naked eye whether there's a urine infection just by the change in colour. If there is an infection, we can also tell what type of infection it is and which bacteria caused it, and what is its antibiotic registered profile. This is important because antibiotics can be given when a UTI is detected, but doctors often have difficulty in getting the UTI results."
He said that with his kit, infections can be detected within six to seven hours of the test along with the bacteria involved and what antibiotics are appropriate to treat it. He added that the doctor can prescribe antibiotics immediately.
"This has two advantages. Firstly, the specific treatment begins immediately. Secondly, the bacteria causing the infection can be prevented from multiplying further in the body," he said.
He further explained how UTIs occur and pointed out that women are more likely to get them if the toilet is not clean. "These infections need to be treated immediately," he said.
Talking about the VAST kit, he said that it has been developed under the CSMCRI and would be provided to industrialists to be taken to the market.
"Currently, under the gold standard method infection testing costs around Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000. However, the kit we have developed can be manufactured at a much lower cost, and once the mass production begins, the price could be around Rs 100 to Rs 200," he added.
A PhD student at CSMCRI, Maheshwari Bahare, said, "We are seeing that UTIs are becoming a major problem worldwide. According to a report, 40 crore people worldwide suffered from UTIs in 2019, resulting in the death of 2.36 lakh people. India had the highest number of UTIs in 2019, with 10 crore cases and 55,500 deaths."
Behere further explained that UTIs are caused by bacteria, and the bacterial resistance is increasing leading to more infections in children than in women. Awareness is particularly low in rural areas, where the use of dirty water, lack of clean toilets and the use of unsanitary materials during menstruation contribute to increased infections.
Talking about the new kit, Bahare said that it's a simple tube of 1.7 sq cm and contains chemicals.
"A urine sample is taken to determine whether an infection is present and what is the appropriate antibiotic for the bacteria. This way, the doctors can administer medication quickly and easily. It was underlined that kidney failure due to a urine infection can also lead to death," said Bahare.
