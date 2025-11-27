Himanshu Bhau Gang Shooter With Rs 25,000 Bounty Arrested In Dwarka Encounter
Wanted in the Rohit Lamba attack, Ankit is a repeat offender who previously fired at a CBI team, injuring a constable.
New Delhi: Ankit, a shooter associated with the Himanshu Bhau gang, was arrested by Delhi Police on Thursday following a brief encounter in Dwarka, officials said.
The accused, a resident of Sonipat, Haryana, had a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest. According to police, the encounter took place around 8.05 am near Sai Baba Mandir on Urban Extension Road 2, when the Anti-Narcotics Cell team moved in to apprehend him.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said the accused opened fire as soon as the police approached.
The DCP said, "He fired three rounds, one of which struck the bulletproof jacket of a head constable. The team retaliated in self-defence, and Ankit was shot in the right leg. He was then overpowered and apprehended."
Ankit was wanted for firing at gangster Rohit Lamba in Najafgarh on October 28, along with three others. While four of the accused in that case have already been arrested, another shooter, Deepak, is absconding.
Officials described Ankit as a habitual offender. In 2020, he allegedly opened fire on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team in Bahadurgarh, injuring a constable.
The arrest comes a day after Delhi witnessed another encounter in the Patel Nagar area. During routine checking, police signalled a man named Mehtab, who was wanted in a murder case, to stop. Instead, he attempted to flee and opened fire on the team, prompting officers to retaliate.
Mehtab sustained a gunshot wound in the exchange and was subsequently disarmed and taken to a hospital. Police said shots were fired from both sides, but no police personnel were injured.
