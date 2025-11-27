ETV Bharat / state

Himanshu Bhau Gang Shooter With Rs 25,000 Bounty Arrested In Dwarka Encounter

Police inspect the spot where the Bhau gang shooter was injured and arrested. ( Representational Image/IANS )

New Delhi: Ankit, a shooter associated with the Himanshu Bhau gang, was arrested by Delhi Police on Thursday following a brief encounter in Dwarka, officials said.

The accused, a resident of Sonipat, Haryana, had a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest. According to police, the encounter took place around 8.05 am near Sai Baba Mandir on Urban Extension Road 2, when the Anti-Narcotics Cell team moved in to apprehend him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said the accused opened fire as soon as the police approached.

The DCP said, "He fired three rounds, one of which struck the bulletproof jacket of a head constable. The team retaliated in self-defence, and Ankit was shot in the right leg. He was then overpowered and apprehended."