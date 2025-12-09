Bharuch Chemical Unit Blast Kills One, Sparks Safety Probe At Jhagadia GIDC
Published : December 9, 2025 at 3:22 PM IST|
Updated : December 9, 2025 at 3:33 PM IST
Bharuch: A massive explosion rocked Nitrax Chemicals in Jhagadia GIDC, killing one worker and critically injuring another besides triggering panic across the industrial belt.
The blast, which occurred during routine maintenance near the ball digester, sent shockwaves across the plant, with thick plumes of smoke rising from the unit and visible from a distance. Workers ran for safety as the company’s fire team, followed by the fire brigade, worked for over an hour to bring the blaze under control using water and foam.
Two workers suffered severe injuries in the explosion. They were rushed to nearby hospitals, where one succumbed during treatment. The survivor remains in critical condition. Officials informed the deceased worker’s family and are monitoring the survivor’s condition.
“We were on first shift this morning. After the explosion, we went inside straight to our plant and saw smoke as loud noise emerged. Two workers were taken to a private hospital and one to a civil hospital,” said Sukhdev, an employee at Nitrax Chemicals.
Safety violations suspected
The exact cause of the blast is yet to be confirmed, but early assessments suggest a possible digester rupture due to pressure buildup. Teams from DISH and Jhagadia Police reached the site for scientific inspection and have sought technical records, process data, and safety audits from the company.
This explosion has once again raised questions about industrial safety. Residents have also expressed concerns about negligence and over-pressurised control systems in the industry. The administration has directed the company to submit a preliminary report and investigate safety compliance.
Regarding the incident, the administration assured strict action against the company if violations are proven after receiving the preliminary investigation report. Whether there are any deficiencies in the SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) for worker safety will also be a major part of the investigation.