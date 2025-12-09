ETV Bharat / state

Bharuch Chemical Unit Blast Kills One, Sparks Safety Probe At Jhagadia GIDC

Bharuch: A massive explosion rocked Nitrax Chemicals in Jhagadia GIDC, killing one worker and critically injuring another besides triggering panic across the industrial belt.

The blast, which occurred during routine maintenance near the ball digester, sent shockwaves across the plant, with thick plumes of smoke rising from the unit and visible from a distance. Workers ran for safety as the company’s fire team, followed by the fire brigade, worked for over an hour to bring the blaze under control using water and foam.

Two workers suffered severe injuries in the explosion. They were rushed to nearby hospitals, where one succumbed during treatment. The survivor remains in critical condition. Officials informed the deceased worker’s family and are monitoring the survivor’s condition.

“We were on first shift this morning. After the explosion, we went inside straight to our plant and saw smoke as loud noise emerged. Two workers were taken to a private hospital and one to a civil hospital,” said Sukhdev, an employee at Nitrax Chemicals.