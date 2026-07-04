ETV Bharat / state

Bharatpur Youth Dies By Suicide Over Mental Stress

Bharatpur: A 24-year-old youth died by suicide in the Subhash Nagar area of ​​Bharatpur city in Rajasthan on Saturday afternoon, police said.

According to police, he had been suffering from mental stress and depression regarding his studies for the past 15 days. Upon receiving information about the incident, the body was sent by the Kotwali police to the RBM Hospital. It was later handed over to the family members following an autopsy.

"The Kotwali police station received information that a young man had died by suicide. The deceased has been identified as Saurabh, son of Brijkishore. A case has been registered based on the complaint filed by his family," Kotwali police station ASI Fateh Chand said.

Brijkishore said Saurabh went to his room on the roof to study after lunch. "We were on the ground floor at that time. Around 12:30 pm, when I went to check on him, I found the room locked from the inside. Despite calling out several times, there was no response from him," he added.