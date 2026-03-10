ETV Bharat / state

Bharatpur Man Gets 20-Year Rigorous Imprisonment In POCSO Case

Special public prosecutor Maharaj Singh Sinsinwar said the victim's father filed an FIR at the Nadbai police station on March 26, 2025, stating that his six-year-old son was forcibly abducted by a bikeborne man when he had left home for tuition as usual.

Bharatpur: A POCSO court on Tuesday convicted a man of raping a six-year-old boy in Rajasthan's Bharatpur and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 33,000.

"About 1.5 hours later, the family received a call from their servant that their son had been found crying near their warehouse on Halena Road. When the child was questioned after rescue, he revealed that the abductor had taken him to the warehouse, where he sexually assaulted him. After bringing the child home, the family gathered more information from nearby residents. Meanwhile, Ravi Kumar, who works at a nearby water warehouse, said he saw a man taking the child away on a motorcycle," Singh said.

He added that after investigating the case, the police filed a charge sheet against the accused, identified as Pushkar Chaudhary, a resident of the Milkipura area. During the trial, the prosecution presented1 9 witnesses and 25 documents as evidence. Examining all the evidence and documents, special judge Sachin Gupta found the accused guilty.