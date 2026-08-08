Teachers' Body Opposes Yagna By Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh At Jadavpur University
JUTA said a ritual organised as a specific religious prayer is fundamentally different and may lead to competing demands for religious programmes by different groups.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 12:59 PM IST|
Updated : August 8, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
Kolkata: A teachers' association on Saturday opposed the holding of a yagna by RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) on the Jadavpur University campus, saying it could spark competitive events by other groups.
In a statement, the Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) has strongly opposed the holding of the 'yagna', saying such a ritual on the campus was unprecedented.
JUTA said while the campus has historically hosted programmes such as Saraswati Puja, Vishwakarma Puja and Iftaar gatherings, a "ritual organised as a specific religious prayer was fundamentally different and could open the door to competing demands for religious programmes by different groups".
The teachers' body questioned whether the university authorities would be able to deny permission to other religious groups if such activities were allowed on campus.
JUTA said the controversy was diverting attention from pressing problems facing the university, including a shortage of funds for research, deteriorating buildings and inadequate resources for repairs, appealing to all sections of the university community to refrain from organising such activities in academic areas while classes are in progress.
The symbolic 'yagna' was organised on Friday in front of Aurobindo Bhavan, the administrative building, as part of a protest by BMS against what it described as "administrative irregularities" in the university, alleging that the registrar and finance officer have continued in their positions despite completing their respective tenures and crossing the age of 60, depriving younger people of employment opportunities.
BMS said the 'yagna' was conducted to pray for the overall development of the university and the "awakening of good sense" among the administration. The organisers claimed that the ritual would symbolically remove "negative influences" affecting the university authorities.
Officiating Registrar Selim Box Mondal objected to the lighting of fire in front of a heritage building without prior permission and submitted a report to the vice chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharya on the incident.
A section of students also expressed concern over the event and would submit a written complaint to the vice-chancellor, questioning the holding of such religious events near a heritage building without prior permission.
However, the organisers defended the programme, saying there was nothing wrong with holding a ritual for the "welfare of the university". They further argued that if rallies and meetings could be organised on the campus without causing damage, there should similarly be no objection to a 'yagna'.
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) also backed the organisers, while referring to alleged previous raising of 'Azadi' slogans by Left student bodies on the campus. It argued that the 'yagna' was also intended to symbolically "purify" the campus from such activities.
Earlier on July 2, rooms were allocated to three organisations close to the RSS and BJP to operate their offices at Jadavpur University. Sources claim that this was the first time in several decades that right-wing organisations have been allotted specific office space on the campus.
Asim Mitra, a member of Paschimbanga Visvavidyalaya Karmachari Sangh (PVKS), said they have refused to accept the keys of the office rooms in protest.
"The room is located at a remote corner of the university, making access difficult. Furthermore, the union room of an ultra-left student organisation is also situated nearby. We suspect that this was to deliberately incite a conflict. This is a conspiracy of the Trinamool and Leftist organisations," Mitra added.
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