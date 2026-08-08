ETV Bharat / state

Teachers' Body Opposes Yagna By Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh At Jadavpur University

Kolkata: A teachers' association on Saturday opposed the holding of a yagna by RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) on the Jadavpur University campus, saying it could spark competitive events by other groups.

In a statement, the Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) has strongly opposed the holding of the 'yagna', saying such a ritual on the campus was unprecedented.

JUTA said while the campus has historically hosted programmes such as Saraswati Puja, Vishwakarma Puja and Iftaar gatherings, a "ritual organised as a specific religious prayer was fundamentally different and could open the door to competing demands for religious programmes by different groups".

The teachers' body questioned whether the university authorities would be able to deny permission to other religious groups if such activities were allowed on campus.

JUTA said the controversy was diverting attention from pressing problems facing the university, including a shortage of funds for research, deteriorating buildings and inadequate resources for repairs, appealing to all sections of the university community to refrain from organising such activities in academic areas while classes are in progress.

The symbolic 'yagna' was organised on Friday in front of Aurobindo Bhavan, the administrative building, as part of a protest by BMS against what it described as "administrative irregularities" in the university, alleging that the registrar and finance officer have continued in their positions despite completing their respective tenures and crossing the age of 60, depriving younger people of employment opportunities.

BMS said the 'yagna' was conducted to pray for the overall development of the university and the "awakening of good sense" among the administration. The organisers claimed that the ritual would symbolically remove "negative influences" affecting the university authorities.