Farm Union Leader Rakesh Tikait Detained In Odisha, Released Later; Farmers Protest Across States
Rakesh Tikait's preventive detention in Bhubaneswar sparked protests across multiple states, with farmers gathering and awaiting further directions on the ongoing agitation.
Published : March 31, 2026 at 12:06 PM IST
Meerut: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait was detained by Odisha Police in Bhubaneswar on March 30, 2026. While farmer organisations termed it an "arrest", the police clarified that it was a preventive detention and that Tikait was later released.
Following the incident, protests erupted in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, with farmers and BKU workers staging demonstrations against the police action. In Meerut, too, a large number of farmers gathered at the local police station in protest.
Tikait Urges Calm After Release
After his release, Tikait issued a video message around 10 pm, urging farmers and supporters to return home for the night. He said he had been released for now, but added that around 10-12 farmer leaders were still in police custody and talks were ongoing to secure their release.
Decision On Agitation To Be Announced
Tikait said that farmers would remain put during the day on Tuesday, and a decision on the future course of action would be announced around 10 am. "We will decide whether to continue the agitation or not in the morning," he said, while also appealing to protesters to temporarily call off the protest and disperse peacefully.
Details Of The Odisha Padyatra
Sharing details of the incident, Tikait said that farmers in Odisha had been undertaking a padyatra from March 22, covering nearly 140 km to reach Bhubaneswar with their demands. "We had joined them when the police detained us midway," he said in a social media post.
Police Justification For Detention
According to police, the action was taken to maintain public order ahead of a proposed farmers’ gathering scheduled for March 31. Officials stated that some groups were attempting to create disturbances, prompting preventive measures. Tikait and other leaders, including MP Sudhakar Singh, were picked up before they could reach the rally venue and were taken to a state guest house.
Tikait Criticises Police Action
Tikait criticised the police action, calling it "surprising" and alleging that the farmers' protest was stopped midway. He also pointed out that Sudhakar Singh, who has been associated with farmers’ movements, was present with him during the detention.
The incident has intensified tensions, with farmer unions warning of further protests if detained leaders are not released and their demands are not addressed.
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