ETV Bharat / state

Farm Union Leader Rakesh Tikait Detained In Odisha, Released Later; Farmers Protest Across States

Meerut: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait was detained by Odisha Police in Bhubaneswar on March 30, 2026. While farmer organisations termed it an "arrest", the police clarified that it was a preventive detention and that Tikait was later released.

Following the incident, protests erupted in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, with farmers and BKU workers staging demonstrations against the police action. In Meerut, too, a large number of farmers gathered at the local police station in protest.

Tikait Urges Calm After Release

After his release, Tikait issued a video message around 10 pm, urging farmers and supporters to return home for the night. He said he had been released for now, but added that around 10-12 farmer leaders were still in police custody and talks were ongoing to secure their release.

Decision On Agitation To Be Announced

Tikait said that farmers would remain put during the day on Tuesday, and a decision on the future course of action would be announced around 10 am. "We will decide whether to continue the agitation or not in the morning," he said, while also appealing to protesters to temporarily call off the protest and disperse peacefully.

Details Of The Odisha Padyatra