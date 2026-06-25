Bharat Tiwari Encounter: After Mahapanchayat, Bhojpur SP Meets Bereaved Family, Assures Fair Probe
Earlier, Prashant Kishor met the family and questioned the role of the Bihar government, noting that CM Samrat Chaudhary hadn't uttered any word of condolence.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 12:34 PM IST
Bhojpur: A political uproar has erupted following the encounter of Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, who was killed in a police encounter on June 17, in Bilauti village, Bhojpur district, Bihar. Late Wednesday night, following a mahapanchayat in the village, Bhojpur SP Shree Raj met with Tiwari's family, when the latter demanded an impartial investigation.
Raising questions about her son's encounter, Tiwari's mother, Asha Devi, told SP Raj that her son's soul would not find peace until justice was served. The family also demanded the strictest possible punishment for those responsible. "I have told SP Sir that there should be a CBI inquiry into the matter. We cannot say anything until we get justice," said Asha Devi.
While many people are offering financial aid and assistance to build a house, Tiwari's mother clearly said she wants neither money nor job, but only seeks justice for her son.
SP Raj assured the aggrieved family that action would be taken against the guilty based on the findings of the investigation. He also promised to provide all possible assistance to the family.
Other relatives asked the SP why Bharat Tiwari was shot even after he had thrown away his pistol. In response, the SP assured them that every aspect of the case would be investigated. The family also requested security, saying they are now living in fear and that the police should deploy guards at their home.
"We are not satisfied with the police at this stage; we want to be provided with police security until we get justice," said a family member.
Earlier, Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor also met Tiwari's family and said the incident was not merely that of an indiscriminate killing of a young man by a police officer. Questioning the role of the Bihar government, he noted that Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary hadn't uttered a single word of condolence so far.
Kishor assured the family of his full support, and stated that JSP stands firmly with the family.
Also Read:
- Grief And Anger In Bilauti As Thousands Rally To Demand Answers in Bharat Tiwari Encounter Case
- Bharat Bhushan Tiwari Encounter Row: Bihar Police Book Five Cops Including SHO, SDPO
- Bihar CM Orders Judicial Inquiry Into Death Of Bharat Bhushan Tiwari After His 'Surrender' To Police
- Bihar Encounter Case: Police Requests Bhojpur DM To Appoint Magistrate For Probe