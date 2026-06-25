ETV Bharat / state

Bharat Tiwari Encounter: After Mahapanchayat, Bhojpur SP Meets Bereaved Family, Assures Fair Probe

Bhojpur: A political uproar has erupted following the encounter of Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, who was killed in a police encounter on June 17, in Bilauti village, Bhojpur district, Bihar. Late Wednesday night, following a mahapanchayat in the village, Bhojpur SP Shree Raj met with Tiwari's family, when the latter demanded an impartial investigation.

Raising questions about her son's encounter, Tiwari's mother, Asha Devi, told SP Raj that her son's soul would not find peace until justice was served. The family also demanded the strictest possible punishment for those responsible. "I have told SP Sir that there should be a CBI inquiry into the matter. We cannot say anything until we get justice," said Asha Devi.

While many people are offering financial aid and assistance to build a house, Tiwari's mother clearly said she wants neither money nor job, but only seeks justice for her son.

SP Raj assured the aggrieved family that action would be taken against the guilty based on the findings of the investigation. He also promised to provide all possible assistance to the family.