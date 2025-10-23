ETV Bharat / state

'Bhanjgada' Tradition In Madhya Pradesh Becomes Headache For Police As 'Settlements' Settling Serious Crimes

Ratlam: Once promoting harmony by setting community disputes, the centuries-old Bhanjgada tradition in the tribal belt of Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam has now turned into a menace, posing serious challenges for the police.

Sources said the practice, where community elders broker compromises between rival parties in exchange for money, is now being misused to settle even serious crimes outside the legal system. Starting from land and property disputes to grave offences like murder and rape, Bhanjgada has now become a common method of compromise at the social level. As a result, perpetrators get no punishment and victims are denied justice. Police said this misuse is leading to further disputes and confusion in tribal villages.

An incident from Kupda Charpota village under Bajna police station area corroborates this. Four months ago, one Ramesh allegedly died by suicide. Instead of reporting the matter to the police, his family is allegedly demanding Rs five lakh from another family they suspect of being responsible for their son's death.

The matter came to the fore after Ritu Kharadi, a local, lodged a complaint with Bajna police seeking help. "Shantu Kharadi's son, Ramesh, ended his life four months ago for some reason. But his family is holding me responsible for the incident. On the day of Diwali, they demanded Rs five lakh from me, quarreled with me, assaulted me and ransacked my house," Ritu alleged.

Bhanjgada literally means "settlement". Whenever there is any dispute or minor crime, both parties come together before the community's Patel or Tadvi to reach a financial settlement instead of going to the police or court. Once there is a deal between both sides and money is exchanged, complaints are withdrawn and life moves on.