'Bhanjgada' Tradition In Madhya Pradesh Becomes Headache For Police As 'Settlements' Settling Serious Crimes
With Ratlam's tribal communities running their own court system as per age-old Bhanjgada tradition, mutual settlement for major crimes has left police in a fix.
Published : October 23, 2025 at 10:14 AM IST
Ratlam: Once promoting harmony by setting community disputes, the centuries-old Bhanjgada tradition in the tribal belt of Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam has now turned into a menace, posing serious challenges for the police.
Sources said the practice, where community elders broker compromises between rival parties in exchange for money, is now being misused to settle even serious crimes outside the legal system. Starting from land and property disputes to grave offences like murder and rape, Bhanjgada has now become a common method of compromise at the social level. As a result, perpetrators get no punishment and victims are denied justice. Police said this misuse is leading to further disputes and confusion in tribal villages.
An incident from Kupda Charpota village under Bajna police station area corroborates this. Four months ago, one Ramesh allegedly died by suicide. Instead of reporting the matter to the police, his family is allegedly demanding Rs five lakh from another family they suspect of being responsible for their son's death.
The matter came to the fore after Ritu Kharadi, a local, lodged a complaint with Bajna police seeking help. "Shantu Kharadi's son, Ramesh, ended his life four months ago for some reason. But his family is holding me responsible for the incident. On the day of Diwali, they demanded Rs five lakh from me, quarreled with me, assaulted me and ransacked my house," Ritu alleged.
Bhanjgada Tradition
Bhanjgada literally means "settlement". Whenever there is any dispute or minor crime, both parties come together before the community's Patel or Tadvi to reach a financial settlement instead of going to the police or court. Once there is a deal between both sides and money is exchanged, complaints are withdrawn and life moves on.
However, this system, which was meant to resolve minor disputes, is now being used in cases of theft, robbery, rape and even murder, denying victims the justice they deserve.
Local advocate and Tribal Youth Organisation official Dinesh Mal said, "The Bhanjgada tradition has been prevalent in the tribal region for a long time. However, it has become distorted over time. Earlier, it worked on the principle of Panch Parmeshwara, where five respected community members resolved small disputes like land or family issues. This system was once highly respected, but now it has changed form. Today, Bhanjgada is used even in serious cases like theft, robbery, dacoity, murder and rape. Because of this, the perpetrators go unpunished and victims are deprived of justice. Moreover, the compensation amount demanded is often so large that families fall into debt, while mediators also take their own commissions."
Problem For Police
Police officials said tribal areas under Bajna, Shivgarh, Raoti and Sailana police station limits have witnessed highest number of cases of Bhanjgada. While police register cases when crimes occur, they are unable to prove it in court as victims and witnesses often change their statements after such "mutual settlements". In some cases of murder and rape, this has left police in serious difficulties.
Sailana SDOP Neelam Baghel asserted that this practice is not legally valid. "It is our (police's) duty to listen to every victim who comes to the police station, and ensure justice. However, this evil practice has often posed challenges for the police. We are also conducting public awareness programmes to educate people about this issue."
Meanwhile, educated tribal youths have started campaigns to end the Bhanjgada system and raise awareness within their communities. Public representatives from the tribal areas, including Kamleshwar Dodiyar, Sharad Dodiyar, Kesu Ninama and Dinesh Mal have taken up this issue with Jayas workers, urging people to turn to the police and courts instead of private settlements.
They said focus is now on making people aware that compromise in serious crimes not only denies justice but also weakens the community's trust in the legal system.
Also Read:
1. In Ratlam, Diwali Lights Illuminate Crematorium In Memory Of Ancestors
2. Rights Only On Paper: Transgender Denied Dignity Even After Death In MP's Ratlam