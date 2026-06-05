ETV Bharat / state

Bhangar Blast Case: NIA Declares Ex-TMC MLA Saokat Molla Absconding, Shares Details With BSF

Kolkata: The NIA on Friday declared former TMC MLA Saokat Molla absconding in connection with the Bhangar blast case in West Bengal, as it continued to carry out extensive searches to trace him, a senior officer said. Molla, the ex-MLA from Canning Purba, is believed to have gone into hiding, the officer said.

All three mobile phones used by the accused are switched off, he said, adding that all relevant details of the accused have been shared with the BSF to ensure that he does not leave the country.

"We have declared Saokat Molla absconding and have alerted all agencies concerned. Necessary information has been shared with the BSF and other authorities to prevent any attempt to cross the international border," the officer told PTI. The official added that the agency is pursuing multiple leads regarding Molla's whereabouts.

"There are indications that he may be hiding at a relative's residence. Several teams are carrying out searches and verification exercises. We are confident of tracing him soon," the official said.

On Thursday, the central probe agency conducted searches at Molla's residence, party office and several locations, arresting one more person as part of its ongoing investigation into the explosion that took place in March, taking the total number of arrests to three. The person arrested on Thursday is the driver of the four-wheeler, which was used to transport the bomb makers.

"With the arrest of Sainur Molla, the driver of the SUV, the total arrests in the case have gone up to three," a release by the probe agency said.