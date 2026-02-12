ETV Bharat / state

Bhandara Shocker | Doctor Helps To Sell 3-month-old Malnourished Baby For Rs 2.5 Lakh; One Held

Bhandara: A private doctor in Gondia district has been named as the first accused in a case of selling a baby girl, which has come to light in Bhandara. This case has shocked the medical fraternity of the Gondia and Bhandara districts in Maharashtra.

A 3-month-old girl, born to a poor couple, was sold to a woman from Bhandara district for Rs 2.5 lakh. The parents were told by Dr Nitesh Bajpayee that he would provide free treatment to their baby through a voluntary organisation. He, however, aided this deal.

According to the Women and Child Welfare department, an unknown person called on their child helpline number 1098 on February 2, and informed them, "A ten-day-old newborn girl was found at the home of a woman named Malti Prakash Waghmare in Pandarbodi, Mohadi taluka of Bhandara district."

After which, the WCW department began its own investigations. Nitin Kumar Sathavane, Women and Child Welfare Officer, told ETV Bharat, "The district coordinator and the staff reached Waghmare's house, and they found the girl. Malti told the team that the girl had been brought from Gondia."

Thereafter, Malti was called to the Women and Child Welfare Department in Bhandara for further investigations on February 3. She, however, did not appear, which alerted the team. The entire case was transferred to the police by the coordinators of the Child Helpline, who went ahead with the investigations to find the baby girl.

"A team from Varathi police station immediately reached Waghmare's house in Pandarbodi, around 7 PM, but she was missing. They were informed by a neighbour that the woman had taken the girl and left in a four-wheeler vehicle. The police blocked the vehicle at Kushari Phata, and we verified that Purnima Dhurve, in the vehicle with this baby girl, along with a driver of the vehicle," Sathavane said.